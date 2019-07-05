eBikeGo to partner with Revolt Motors: More than 100 RV400s to be deployed in the fleet

Ahead of the highly anticipated launch of the Revolt RV400 electric motorcycle, there is fresh news coming in that eBikeGo has teamed up with the Indian start-up. The Revolt RV400 was unveiled last month and bookings too have started at Rs 1,000. The motorcycle will be launched in India this month.

eBikeGo is an electric bike rental company that is based out of Delhi. Currently, the company based out of Delhi also offers electric motorcycle/scooter rentals in Chandigarh. There are three different rentals one can opt for on a daily or monthly basis. This includes for individual use, taxi as well as delivery. The rates vary for each and the company offers the e-vehicle with a full charge. Should you need a helmet, the company will be happy to provide the same with a nominal Rs 50 fee.

eBikeGo will have around 100 units of the RV400 in their fleet. These will be deployed in the Delhi-NCR region. Currently, the company is testing the RV400 on a trial basis for the next 20 days. The estimated price of this motorcycle will lie between Rs 90,000-1,000,00. This could be India's most affordable electric motorcycle. Currently, there are no motorcycles in this range and only a couple of Hero and Okinawa scooters are available. Today's proposed budget should help Revolt to price the motorcycle very aggressively.

Top speed of the RV400 is limited to 85kmph while the maximum range is 156km as certified by ARAI. With a 15A charging point, the lithium-ion battery can be charged in less than four hours. Since the battery is swappable, one can also easily detach the battery and take it home for charging. The motorcycle also has Artificial Intelligence, which can further be enhanced by a helmet with voice command feature (in the works). Revolt Motors also has an app through which you can remote start the bike and check on the battery status or service details.

The styling of the motorcycle is like that of any other sporty two-wheeler. It has a disc brake in the front and alloy wheels too. The lights are full LED. What's more, you can also configure the exhaust sound for four different notes.