eBikeGo to install one lakh smart charging stations in India: Details

eBikeGo, one of India’s leading smart electric two-wheeler mobility platforms, has announced that they will be installing one lakh smart IoT-enabled charging stations in seven Indian cities.

Electric Vehicles, especially electric two-wheelers, are gradually becoming very popular in India. However, the sales of electric two-wheelers still remain way lower than conventional petrol ones. That’s because currently, we don’t have an appropriate EV ecosystem and the charging stations are in very few numbers. So, in a bid to encourage people to buy EVs and to develop the EV ecosystem in India, eBikeGo has announced that they will install one lakh smart IoT-enabled charging stations in seven Indian cities.

eBikeGo is one of India’s largest smart electric two-wheeler mobility platforms that provides economical and environment-friendly travelling options. Now, the company has created a very economical IoT-enabled smart charging solution, eBikeGo Charge. The eBikeGo Charge is a one-of-its-kind charging station that will be installed every 500 meters in major Indian cities. Once the battery is fully charged, this charger automatically shuts off. It offers predetermined recharge plans as per the user’s demand and has an integrated payment mechanism too.

The eBikeGo charge can be accessed via the eBikeGo Charge Mobile App. It is Wi-fi enabled and can even monitor real-time charging statistics for a seamless charging experience. The company is planning to deploy one lakh eBikeGo charging stations across seven Indian cities, namely Mumbai, Bangalore, Indore, Pune, New Delhi, Amritsar, and Hyderabad. The eBikeGo charge will come with a 3-pin power connector and will have a 190V-240V power range with a 50Hz AC output of 16A/3.3kW. This one-of-a-kind portable charging station is powered by Machine learning and AI.

Speaking on this announcement, Irfan Khan, Founder & CEO of eBikeGo said, “We are extremely happy to deploy our smart charging stations – eBikeGo Charge in all of the major cities where electric vehicle demand has increased. This measure would not only assist to increase demand for electric vehicles and develop the country’s EV ecosystem, but it will also help to reduce pollution and battery swapping system issues, which are major concerns in a country like ours. In a year, eBikeGo hopes to deploy at least one lakh charging stations. These charging stations are AI and IoT-enabled, and they can be operated via the eBikeGo App. eBikeGo will use this to strive to realize its dream of an environmentally friendly mode of transportation.”

