eBikeGo to deploy 1000 electric scooters under Delhi govt’s ‘Deliver Electric Delhi’ EV project

EbikeGo, electric bike rental and delivery platform, has announced that it will procure over 1000 electric two-wheeler in the next three months to further strengthen its operation. Presently, eBikeGo has already been working with corporate firms like Zomato, Delhivery, Go Stops, Ferns N Petals, Vpledge, Delhivery and others for B2B ride-sharing business and is already operational in cities like Delhi, Amritsar, Agra, Ludhiana, and Jaipur.

The company recently joined hands with UrDa, a Taiwanese electric scooter shared mobility platform – a collaboration through which eBikeGo hopes to expand its network at a faster pace. The procurement also aims to strengthen Delhi Government’s Pilot EV project Deliver Electric - a joint initiative by Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC – Delhi) and Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI). Several Delhi EV manufacturers and E-commerce companies will be part of the project which aims to deploy 1,000 electric two-wheelers for deliveries over the next 12 months in partnership with 30 players.

“We are extremely thankful to Zomato and other partners to have trust on us in the endeavour of reducing vehicular pollution in the cities and making deliveries green as intended by the people and various state governments,” Dr Irfan Khan, Founder, eBikeGO, said.

Revolt RV 400, India’s first smart electric bike unveiled: 4G Sim, exhaust sound options,156 km range and more

“We heartily welcome the decision and initiative of Delhi Government for running the pilot project 'Deliver Electric Delhi' for testing the use of electronic vehicles in the city. It would be our privilege to support everyone with our electric bikes for creating pollution free environment and a better life for all of us in the future.”

Also, this month eBikeGo announced its collaboration with Indian start-up Revolt Motors from which it will procure 100 units of the upcoming Revolt RV400 electric motorcycles - unveiled last month and will be launched in India this month. These will be deployed in the Delhi-NCR region. Currently, the company is testing the RV400, which is expected to be priced between Rs 90,000 - Rs 1 lakh.