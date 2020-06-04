Rent eBikeGo Environ electric bicycles at Rs 80 per day: To launch tomorrow

eBikeGo says that with this low-cost electric bicycle subscription model, it aims to reduce the burden on new delivery executives and help create more employment in the online delivery ecosystem.

By:Published: June 4, 2020 5:46:44 PM

eBikeGo Electric Bicycle rental

Electric two-wheeler mobility platform eBikeGo is set to launch its Environ electric bicycles a low-price subscription model. The electric bicycles are mainly targeted at delivery executives, however, anyone qualified to ride a two-wheeler can rent them. eBikeGo says it is one of the first companies in the country to offer a low subscription price of just Rs 80 per day. The startup maintains that these low-cost electric bicycles ideal for deliveries with a full charge time of 3 hours and a range of 60-70 km on a single charge and a payload capacity of 200 kg.

This low-cost subscription model for the electric bicycle is aimed at reducing the burden on new delivery executives and help create more employment in the online delivery ecosystem which is growing day by day.

ebikeGo also states that many companies have expressed interest in buying these bicycles for easy and fast delivery of products. At present, eBikeGo business services are being availed by Zomato, Big Basket, Delhivery, Rebel Foods, Swiggy, Goodbox and others.

Launched in 2017, eBikeGo is presently active in seven cities in India and is aiming to target 2% of Indian electric two-wheeler market share and to bring on the road a fleet of 2 lakh bikes in about 100 cities across the country.

By July last year, the company joined hands with UrDa, a Taiwanese electric scooter shared mobility platform – a collaboration that would let eBikeGo expand its network at a faster pace. The procurement also aims to strengthen Delhi Government’s Pilot EV project Deliver Electric – a joint initiative by Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC – Delhi) and Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI).

