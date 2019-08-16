eBikeGo enters Andaman and Nicobar with Greaves Cotton’s Ampere Zeal

Delhi based electric two-wheeler rental company eBikeGo has now entered Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The rental company launched its operations on the island with a fleet of Greaves Cotton's Ampere Zeal e-scooters. In addition to Delhi, eBikeGo currently also operates in the city of Amritsar, Agra, Ludhiana, Chandigarh and Jaipur and has a total of 460 operational e-scooters. The company offers different rental plans that a customer can choose from. Talking about the electric scooter i.e. the Ampere Zeal, it has a top-speed at 55 km/h and takes 5.5 hours to charge. In terms of prices, it costs Rs 66,950 after including the benefits of the FAME II scheme. The Ampere Zeal comes with LED headlamps, a dual-speed mode (power and economy) along with an anti-theft alarm among others.

In other news, eBikeGo was recently spotted testing the Revolt RV400. Our sources have told us that close to 150 units of the same will be included in the rental company's Delhi-NCR fleet soon. The RV400 is India first all-electric bike and is going to be launched very soon. We estimate that its prices are going to fall in-between the range of Rs 90,000 to Rs 1,00,000. When launched the RV400 will be a standalone product in the market as at this price point, currently, there are no electric bikes, the only alternatives come in the form of electric scooters.

As part of its B2B ride-sharing business, eBikeGo currently offers e-scooters to a number of delivery services which include GoStops, Ferns N Petals, Vpledge, Delhivery, Zomato among others. Recently, the company has launched its own fleet of low-speed electric scooters by the name of DEXPRESS. These e-scooters can reach a top speed of 25 km/h and can charge up to 90 per cent change in just 90 minutes thereby offering a range of 140 km while carrying a load of up to 220 kg.