eBikeGo begins monthly subscription of electric scooters amid lockdown at Rs 3600

eBikeGo says that many companies have also shown interest to subscribe to electric scooters from eBikeGo for their employees. Presently, eBikeGo is already providing its electric scooters to the likes of Zomato and Big Basket.

By:Updated: May 12, 2020 5:48:57 PM

eBikeGo, an electric two-wheeler mobility platform, has announced starting operations in the ongoing third phase of the nationwide lockdown. Considering the relaxations allowed by the government in some areas according to the zones – red, orange and green, eBikeGo is offering a monthly subscription of electric scooters. The government has allowed 33% of the staff to return to offices but the absence of personal vehicles or the currently stalled public transport is a problem for many. This is where the electric mobility solution provider believes its subscriptions will come in handy.

eBikeGo has come forward and offered monthly subscription services of electric scooters at prices starting at Rs 3,600 per month. Companies can hire scooters on behalf of their employees or the employees can also subscribe for office commutes or any other purposes as well.

The subscription-based service provider says that many companies have also shown interest to subscribe to electric scooters from eBikeGo for their employees. Presently, eBikeGo is already providing its electric scooters to delivery giants like Zomato, Big Basket, Delhivery, Rebel Foods, Swiggy, Goodbox etc.

Also read: No-cost EMIs on electric cycles coming soon: Go Zero to focus on online sales

New Delhi based eBikeGO electric scooter rental was launched in Delhi in January 2019. By July last year, the company joined hands with UrDa, a Taiwanese electric scooter shared mobility platform – a collaboration that would let eBikeGo expand its network at a faster pace. The procurement also aims to strengthen Delhi Government’s Pilot EV project Deliver Electric – a joint initiative by Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC – Delhi) and Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

eBikeGo begins monthly subscription of electric scooters amid lockdown at Rs 3600

eBikeGo begins monthly subscription of electric scooters amid lockdown at Rs 3600

Nissan Sunny and Micra discontinued: Reasons and possible replacement

Nissan Sunny and Micra discontinued: Reasons and possible replacement

Toyota dealerships resume partial operations: 171 showrooms, 146 workshops now open

Toyota dealerships resume partial operations: 171 showrooms, 146 workshops now open

Maruti 800: Top five things that elevated India's first people's car to an iconic status

Maruti 800: Top five things that elevated India's first people's car to an iconic status

Godzilla goes green: Nissan GT-R BS6 launched in India

Godzilla goes green: Nissan GT-R BS6 launched in India

Sebastian Vettel to leave Ferrari: Ricciardo, Sainz pipped to race alongside Leclerc in 2021

Sebastian Vettel to leave Ferrari: Ricciardo, Sainz pipped to race alongside Leclerc in 2021

Indian Scout, Scout Bobber available with flat discount of over Rs 4 lakh on on-road price

Indian Scout, Scout Bobber available with flat discount of over Rs 4 lakh on on-road price

Bentley resumes operations: More than 250 COVID-19 prevention practices in place at factory

Bentley resumes operations: More than 250 COVID-19 prevention practices in place at factory

MG Cyberster concept envisions new electric 2-seat sportscar: Successor to MG TF

MG Cyberster concept envisions new electric 2-seat sportscar: Successor to MG TF

Hero Super Splendor gets a price hike: Shine rival costlier by this much

Hero Super Splendor gets a price hike: Shine rival costlier by this much

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched at Rs 6.24 lakh: Here's what you get for Rs 35,000 more!

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched at Rs 6.24 lakh: Here's what you get for Rs 35,000 more!

Elon Musk says ready for arrest as he reopens California plant against local authority orders

Elon Musk says ready for arrest as he reopens California plant against local authority orders

Nissan India begins BS6 car dispatch: Restarts operations with COVID-19 guidelines

Nissan India begins BS6 car dispatch: Restarts operations with COVID-19 guidelines

Covid-19 lockdown: Bajaj Auto reopens dealerships, service centers across India with these safety measures

Covid-19 lockdown: Bajaj Auto reopens dealerships, service centers across India with these safety measures

360-degree ecosystem with smart sales/service to boost India's EV adoption needs

360-degree ecosystem with smart sales/service to boost India's EV adoption needs

Video: Let this drone take you on a stunning tour of Mercedes-Benz Museum before reopening

Video: Let this drone take you on a stunning tour of Mercedes-Benz Museum before reopening

No-cost EMIs on electric cycles coming soon: Go Zero to focus on online sales

No-cost EMIs on electric cycles coming soon: Go Zero to focus on online sales

Simple tips to keep your car and bike's tyres from flat spotting during lockdown

Simple tips to keep your car and bike's tyres from flat spotting during lockdown

'Buy Now Pay Later' for Renault cars: Online services on offer, dealerships reopen

'Buy Now Pay Later' for Renault cars: Online services on offer, dealerships reopen

Volkswagen Polo and Vento TSI Edition launched with 110hp: Priced from Rs 7.9 lakh

Volkswagen Polo and Vento TSI Edition launched with 110hp: Priced from Rs 7.9 lakh