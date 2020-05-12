eBikeGo begins monthly subscription of electric scooters amid lockdown at Rs 3600

eBikeGo says that many companies have also shown interest to subscribe to electric scooters from eBikeGo for their employees. Presently, eBikeGo is already providing its electric scooters to the likes of Zomato and Big Basket.

eBikeGo, an electric two-wheeler mobility platform, has announced starting operations in the ongoing third phase of the nationwide lockdown. Considering the relaxations allowed by the government in some areas according to the zones – red, orange and green, eBikeGo is offering a monthly subscription of electric scooters. The government has allowed 33% of the staff to return to offices but the absence of personal vehicles or the currently stalled public transport is a problem for many. This is where the electric mobility solution provider believes its subscriptions will come in handy.

eBikeGo has come forward and offered monthly subscription services of electric scooters at prices starting at Rs 3,600 per month. Companies can hire scooters on behalf of their employees or the employees can also subscribe for office commutes or any other purposes as well.

The subscription-based service provider says that many companies have also shown interest to subscribe to electric scooters from eBikeGo for their employees. Presently, eBikeGo is already providing its electric scooters to delivery giants like Zomato, Big Basket, Delhivery, Rebel Foods, Swiggy, Goodbox etc.

New Delhi based eBikeGO electric scooter rental was launched in Delhi in January 2019. By July last year, the company joined hands with UrDa, a Taiwanese electric scooter shared mobility platform – a collaboration that would let eBikeGo expand its network at a faster pace. The procurement also aims to strengthen Delhi Government’s Pilot EV project Deliver Electric – a joint initiative by Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC – Delhi) and Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI).

