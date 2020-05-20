Eagerly waiting for Royal Enfield Scrambler 650? It’s already on sale but with a twist!

Is there a thing called 'Midweek Blues'? If yes, the Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 here will certainly beat that!

Rumours regarding the development of a Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 have been doing rounds on the internet for quite some time now. RE fans and loyalists across the globe have been waiting to get their hands on the said Scrambler that will come fitted with the brand’s highly respected and admired 648cc parallel-twin engine. Now, what if I tell you that if you can already buy the Scrambler 650 and this one is already on sale. It sounds strange, isn’t it!? Well, this is certainly a fact but with a twist of course! The said Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 has been built by a custom house for a Royal Enfield dealership in Latvia. The bike is named as Royal Enfield Interceptor MCH Scrambler and is built by Moto Classic House.

The catch here is that only 10 units will be made and the project has been commissioned officially by the said Royal Enfield outlet. Each custom-built model will be fitted with original Royal Enfield accessories along with a few aftermarket parts as well. Now, in terms of visuals, the MCH Scrambler looks very much like an Interceptor 650 with a decent makeover. What you get is Zard Scrambler exhaust set up mounted on the side and the claims suggest that the unit has helped in letting go 12 kg of weight.

The Royal Enfield dealership in Latvia says that the MCH Scrambler is more powerful compared to the stock Interceptor 650 that makes 47hp of power along with 52Nm of torque. The power outputs and the characteristics of the MCH Scrambler, however, remain a mystery. The MCH Scrambler gets a small engine bash plate to protect the underbelly portion while going rough off roads. In addition to this, the bike gets a protection cover for the headlamp along with a small flyscreen. The tyres used on the bike are knobby units for better grip off roads and serve the purpose in a more efficient way.

The brake set up remains the same as the stock Interceptor 650 with a dual-channel ABS, however, it can’t be switched off. Now, if you are planning to buy the MCH Scrambler 650, this can be a piece of bad news for you in India as the bike will likely be available for sale in Latvia only as of now. Coming to the pricing, this one is priced at 9,380 Euros that translates to Rs 7.77 lakh as per the Indian currency at present. So, if you are someone who is badly longing for a Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 but doesn’t want to wait long, you can try your luck on this one. But at the same time, you need to hurry and stay pro-active before the only 10 units to be made get sold out.

Good luck!

Images sourced from Royal Enfield Latvia (Facebook)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.