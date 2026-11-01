E2W sales hit a new peak in October despite capacity constraints

India’s electric two-wheeler registrations hit a record 2.23 lakh units in October 2026, marking 48% year-on-year growth.

India’s electric two-wheeler (E2W) market clocked another monthly sales record in October, even as manufacturers grappled with rising raw material costs and capacity constraints, with demand continuing to outstrip supply at several large original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Electric two-wheeler registrations rose 48% year-on-year to 2,23,887 units in October. On a sequential basis, sales increased 7% from 2,08,707 units in September, according to the latest Vahan data.

TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto and Ather Energy retained their positions as the top three electric two-wheeler manufacturers, together accounting for 63% of the market.

TVS Motor, the country’s largest E2W seller, nearly doubled its sales year-on-year to 60,433 units. KN Radhakrishnan, director and chief executive officer of TVS Motor Company, attributed the growing adoption of electric two-wheelers partly to higher oil prices over the past six months, which have accelerated penetration, particularly in rural markets. “India, that way, is on the transformation journey. In H1FY27, rural is slightly higher than urban on EV growth in two-wheeler,” Radhakrishnan said during the company’s second-quarter earnings call.

Bajaj Auto retained the second spot, with sales rising 51% year-on-year to 49,068 units. Its market share remained unchanged at 22%.

Ather Energy, meanwhile, reported a relatively modest 5% annual growth in sales to 31,796 units, as capacity constraints continue to limit its ability to meet demand. “Though we have produced 33,000 units on average last quarter. We have roughly about 20,000 units per month of unrealised retail that we are not tapping into yet,” Ather Energy co-founder and chief executive Tarun Mehta said during the company’s latest earnings call.

Hero MotoCorp recorded an 81% jump in electric two-wheeler sales to 29,936 units in October, taking its market share to 13% from 11% a year earlier. Hero MotoCorp holds a 32.8% stake in Ather Energy. Combined, the two companies sold 61,732 units, accounting for a 28% market share.

Ola Electric was the only major OEM to register a year-on-year decline in both sales and market share. The Bengaluru-based company’s sales fell 26% to 12,096 units, while its market share more than halved to 5%. Sales also declined sequentially from 13,458 units in September.

The industry’s record monthly sales come against the backdrop of manufacturers stepping up capacity expansion plans to capitalise on growing demand. Ather Energy plans to increase annual production capacity at its Hosur plant to 495,000 units from 420,000 units. It also plans to raise capacity at its upcoming facility in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra, to 650,000 units from the earlier target of 500,000 units. The expansions will take the company’s total annual capacity beyond one million units.

TVS Motor’s Radhakrishnan said the company was currently operating at a monthly capacity of around 65,000 units, catering to both domestic and export markets. “We have already planned for the next level of capacity expansion to about 80,000.”

Bajaj Auto, too, is scaling up production capacity. The company’s total annual capacity of 625,000 units is being expanded to around 775,000 units over the next six to nine months. The expansion will cater to electric vehicles, premium motorcycles and select three-wheeler segments.

”We are expanding Chetak capacity to 80,000 per month by quarter four, which will help us get market share and unlock new reach,” Rakesh Sharma, joint managing director of Bajaj Auto, said. The Pune-based manufacturer was able to produce only 40,000 units in September against a planned 60,000 units due to capacity constraints.