Dynamic-looking 2021 BMW S1000R breaks cover: Sheds weight, ditches asymmetric headlamps!

The new 2021 BMW S1000R looks like a job well done as the company has tried to give the bike a new identity. The first step towards this direction is the fact that the bike now ditches asymmetric headlamps and comes with a single all-LED unit with LED DRLs.

The new 2021 BMW S1000R has been finally revealed and the new model looks significantly different compared to the outgoing one. The S1000R has been one of the most admired bikes in the high-end litre-class streetfighter segment and one of the prime reasons behind is that it comes based on the S1000RR that has put multiple records to its name on the racetracks. The new 2021 BMW S1000R looks like a job well done as the company has tried to give it a new identity. The first step towards this direction is the fact that the bike now ditches asymmetric headlamps and comes with a single all-LED unit with LED DRLs. Moreover, the side panels and the belly pan on the bike have also been reworked. More importantly, the new model has managed to shed some weight and now tips the scales at 198 kg which makes it the lightest bike in its segment as claimed by the manufacturer.

The engine on the new 2021 BMW S 1000 R has been derived from none other than the 999cc inline-four engine from its fully-faired sibling – the S 1000 RR. The engine is Euro 5 compliant and it develops the same power and torque at 165 hp and 114 Nm respectively. The 4th, 5th and 6th gears on the bike now have longer gear ratios and the company has done this in order to ensure better fuel efficiency and decrease the NVH levels. Moreover, the S1000R now gets engine drag torque control (MSR), a feature that has made its way to the bike for the first time, however, this one is available as an optional extra.

The new 2021 BMW S1000R now comes with three riding modes – Rain, Road and Dynamic. There is also a ‘Riding Modes Pro’ function with the help of which the new S1000R uses Engine Brake in sync with engine drag torque control (MSR) and also the Power Wheelie function. Another feature is a 6.5-inch TFT instrument cluster that can be controlled with the help of the left-hand side cluster. There is also Bluetooth smartphone connectivity for the same on offer.

