Ducati’s upcoming flagship ADV might be called V4 Granturismo: Arriving 4th November!

Ducati might not use the 'Multistrada' moniker this time and hence, the bike will just be called - Ducati V4 Granturismo. Moreover, the engine details will be out on 15th October while the bike will make its global debut on the 4th of November. More details here!

By:Updated: Oct 15, 2020 2:59 PM

 

If you are an ADV fan, some big and good news is coming your way this month! If you have been following what is happening in the world of two wheels, you must be aware that Ducati is all to unveil its flagship ADV, better known as the Multistrada V4 quite soon! Now, very recently, the company has dropped a big hint in terms of what exact name this motorcycle could carry along. The company’s latest media invite mentions the name ‘Granturismo’ and the name might be used as a suffix for naming the motorcycle. Also, the same hints that Ducati might not use the ‘Multistrada’ moniker this time and hence, the bike will just be called – Ducati V4 Granturismo. The invite also suggests that the engine details along with the technical specifications are expected to be out on 15th October while the bike will make its global debut on 4th November.

A few days back, Ducati had already announced that its upcoming flagship ADV has already entered production at Borgo Panigale. Moreover, it revealed that the bike will be the first in the world to feature radar technology at the front and rear. The V4 engine of the V4 Granturismo might come based on the Desmosedici Stradale platform that is shared with the Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4. However, the engine on the V4 ADV might be tuned for better torque lower in the rav range. All thanks to this engine, the upcoming Ducati V4 Granturismo might well be the most powerful production ADV motorcycle on the planet.

Makes you wait even more? Well, more details will be out on 15th October, so keep watching this space for all the action. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our Express Drives official YouTube channel.

