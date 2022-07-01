Ducati’s first e-motorcycle V21Li prototype revealed

Ducati presents the technical details of the ‘V21L’ prototype, the first electric motorcycle from the Bologna-based manufacturer.

The V21L in Borgo Panigale identifies Ducati’s first electric motorcycle, a prototype that starting from 2023 will compete in the FIM MotoE World Cup where Ducati is partnering as a sole supplier with 18 bikes on the track during each race weekend.

Claudio Domenicali, CEO, Ducati said “The world is going through a complex period and environmental sustainability is an element that all individuals and all companies must consider a priority if we want to preserve the delicate balance of the planet.”

To produce the MotoE prototype, the OEM put together a team that unites Ducati and Ducati Corse designers, creating a mix of skills. The creation of the bike followed the procedure that is usually adopted for production bikes, triggering a close collaboration between the members of the team that led to new ways of thinking and designing, encouraged by such a technologically challenging project.

Ducati R&D took care of all the Project Management activities, together with the design and simulations of the electric powertrain, while the design of the MotoE was taken care of by the Centro Stile Ducati which also created the livery of the bike. Ducati Corse, on the other hand, worked on the design of the electronic parts, on the software controls and strategies, on the simulations of the dynamics and aerodynamics of the motorcycle, and finally on the bike assembly, testing, and data acquisition processes.

The Ducati MotoE weighs just 225kg and can count on maximum power and torque figures of 110 kW (150 hp) and 140 Nm respectively, which allowed it to reach a speed of 275 kmph on a circuit like Mugello (Italy).

The battery pack on the Ducati MotoE weighs 110kg and offers a capacity of 18 kWh with a 20-kW charging socket integrated into the tail. Inside there are 1,152 cylindrical cells of the ‘21700’ type.

The inverter, with a low weight of 5kg, is a unit derived from a high-performance model used in motor racing for electric vehicles, while the motor (21kg weight and a maximum rotation speed of 18,000 rpm) was developed by a partner following the technical specifications provided by Ducati.

The entire system is based on a voltage of 800V (with a fully charged battery pack) to maximise the output of the electric powertrain and, as a consequence, performance and range.

Vincenzo De Silvio, R&D Director, Ducati: “For Ducati, having the opportunity to become suppliers of the FIM MotoE World Cup is not only a technologically exciting venture but also the best way to interpret the challenges of the new millennium. The racing competition represents the ideal terrain on which to develop innovative technologies that will then transfer to production motorcycles. At this moment, the most important challenges in this field remain those related to the size, weight, autonomy of the batteries, and the availability of the charging networks.”

One of the key technical solutions tested on the Ducati MotoE concerns the cooling system. The prototype components are cooled by a liquid system with a double circuit designed to meet the different thermal needs of the battery pack and the motor/inverter unit. This the company says guarantees extreme regularity of temperatures with important benefits in terms of consistency of performance but also in charging times.

In fact, it is not necessary to wait for the battery pack to cool to start the process: the Ducati MotoE can be charged as soon as it enters the garage, and it takes about 45 minutes to recharge it up to 80 per cent of its range.

The carbon fibre case of the battery pack also acts as a stressed part of the chassis. The rear is composed of an aluminium swingarm weighing 4.8kg. The rear subframe, which integrates the tail and the rider seat, is made of carbon fibre.

The suspension area features an Ohlins NPX 25/30 pressurized fork with 43 mm diameter upside-down tubes at the front, derived from the Superleggera V4, while an Ohlins TTX36 shock absorber is present at the rear and is fully adjustable. The steering damper is an adjustable Ohlins unit.

The braking system is supplied by Brembo and is sized for the specific requirements of the Ducati MotoE. On the front, it is composed of a double steel disc with a diameter of 338.5mm of increased thickness, which has fins on the internal diameter with the aim of increasing the thermal exchange surface area and improves disc cooling in conditions of extreme use on the track.

Two GP4RR M4 32/36 calipers with a PR19/18 radial master cylinder operate on this double-disc. At the rear, the P34 caliper acts on a single disc unit 220mm in diameter and 5mm thick with a PS13 master cylinder. Teams can also choose to equip their bikes with an optional rear brake control positioned on the left handlebar, which the rider can use as an alternative to the pedal one.

Ducati is in close contact with the Group’s centres of expertise and with the Centre of Excellence (CoE) at Salzgitter in Germany, but also with other brands of the Group such as Porsche and Lamborghini.

The work plan of the Ducati MotoE project has already reached an advanced stage of development and is proceeding at a rapid pace towards 2023.