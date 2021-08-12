Ducati XDiavel Black Star and XDiavel Dark launched at prices starting Rs 18.00 lakh

Priced at Rs 18 lakh, the XDiavel Dark is available in Dark Stealth with Carbon Black frame and matt black wheels. XDiavel Black Star is priced at Rs 22.6 lakh and is available in Dedicated Black Star graphics with gloss black frame and wheels

Ducati India today announced the launch of its XDiavel range of motorcycles with two new BS6 models: the XDiavel Dark and the XDiavel Black Star. The XDiavel Dark is priced at Rs 18 lakh, while the XDiavel Black Star will cost Rs 22.6 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India). The XDiavel range was first introduced in 2016 with a relaxed riding stance and feet forward ergonomics. The XDiavel Dark comes in matte black paint job, a livery that is extended to the mechanical components, plates, and finishes.

Both the new versions have the twin-cylinder Ducati Testastretta DVT 1262 BS-6 compliant engine with maximum power of 160 hp at 9,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 127.5 Nm at 5,000 rpm, an increase of 8 hp and 2 Nm compared to the BS-4 version.

Like all the latest generation Ducatis, the XDiavel is also equipped with the latest-generation electronics package consisting of the Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) which, by dynamically measuring the roll and pitch angles as well as the speed of the relative set-up variations, provides the information to the Bosch Cornering ABS, allowing performance and safety standards to be raised.

Moreover, the bikes get Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Riding Modes, Bosch Cornering ABS, Cruise Control and Ducati Power Launch (DPL).

Differences between XDiavel Black Star and XDiavel Dark

The XDiavel Dark features an adjustable 50 mm USD fork, 2 x 320 mm semi-floating discs, Brembo M4.32 radial mono-bloc calipers, PR18/19 radial master cylinder, and die-cast wheels in light alloy. XDiavel Dark also gets full LED head lights.

Differentiating itself from the XDiavel Dark, the XDiavel Black Star gets adjustable 50 mm USD fork with DLC treatment, forged rims that are entirely machined and painted in gloss black, which enhance the aesthetics of the bike and lighten it, resulting in a weight saving of over 2 kg.

The Black Star also gets high-grip suede fabric seat that appeals to its sporty nature. It also gets more powerful front brakes with 2 x 320 mm semi-floating discs, Brembo M50 radial mono-bloc calipers, PR16/9 radial master cylinder. The XDiavel Black Star also gets the Ducati Multimedia System (DMS) as standard. Lastly, it gets full LED headlights with DRLs.

As part of the standard equipment list, both bikes get Riding Modes, Power Modes, Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, full-LED lighting system, Ducati Power Launch, Cruise control, Hands-free, backlit handlebar switches, 3.5” TFT colour display.

On both bikes, the front wheel mounts a traditional 120/70 ZR17 Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyre with a tread redesigned to maximize wet weather performance and the rear tyre is a 240/45 ZR17 Pirelli Diablo Rosso III. The new XDiavel versions also get 24 months, unlimited mileage warranty with maintenance intervals of 15,000 km. The cruisers feature an 18-litre fuel tank to make long distance cruising uninterrupted.

Priced at Rs 18 lakh, the XDiavel Dark is available in Dark Stealth with Carbon Black frame and matt black wheels. XDiavel Black Star is priced at Rs 22.6 lakh and is available in Dedicated Black Star graphics with gloss black frame and wheels color. Bookings are now open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata & Chennai and deliveries will begin immediately.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.