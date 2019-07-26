Ducati Upriser Panigale V4: RC motorcycle that self-balances, pops wheelies, does burnouts and drifts!

The coolest toy that will get 12-year-old kids or 35-year-old kids hopping and clapping like a seal in excitement is here. Ducati Upriser Panigale V4 RC (remote control) motorcycle can pull tricks that will make you want to skip work and play with it. A) It balances on its own B) It can pop wheelies and hold them too C) It can drift through corners and D) It can do burnouts as well (well, minus the smoke, or the noise). Oh and, E) It looks like a Ducati Panigale V4 so it's rather pretty as well.

The free-standing RC Ducati V4 by Spin Master Toys is capable of speeds up to 20 km/h. As you'll see in the video below, the Upriser maintains its balance using 12 small counter-rotational wheels housed in its rear wheel and controlled by dual optical sensors to help it constantly adjust balance.

Watch Ducati Upriser in action below:

The officially licenced 1:6 scale model is just over 35 cm long and 26.5 cm tall and also includes an LED headlight and working suspension, but its main party piece is its ability to get its front wheel up. Equipped with True Balance and Omni Wheel technology, the Upriser Ducati Panigale V4 S RC is able to self-balance at any speed without a kickstand or support and can reach speeds of up to 20km/hr. Enjoy the USB rechargeable and replaceable 45-minute battery.

Just a press of a button on the controller and the Upriser takes a couple of seconds before pulling an impressive freestanding wheelie which it can hold while travelling in all directions. The toy is available from August 2019 and costs £149.99 (approximately Rs 12,850).