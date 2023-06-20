Ducati updates the Multistrada V2 S with new colour options for 2024

The Ducati Multistrada V2 S sits above the entry-level V2, priced at Rs 18.32 lakh ex-showroom.

Ducati has given the Multistrada V2 S new colour options for 2024, and the twin-cylinder member of the Multistrada family now gets Thrilling Black & Street Grey livery options, joining the classic Ducati Red colour scheme. Completing the look are the red wheel rims and the new graphics of the model name.

The Ducati Multistrada V2 S sits above the entry-level V2, priced at Rs 18.32 lakh ex-showroom. The V2 S is essentially a lighter version of the V2, while the ergonomics have been tweaked to make the saddle more approachable at 790-830mm.

The V2 S gets a 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear, making it a capable motorcycle away from city conditions, while fully-adjustable front and rear suspension take care of damping duties and Brembo brakes at both ends take care of bringing the motorcycle to a halt.

Alongside a host of electronic nannies such as Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Brake Light, Vehicle Hold Control, ride modes, and power modes, the V2 S is brimmed to the top with technology. The motorcycle also comes standard with Cruise Control, Ducati Quick Shift Up & Down (DQS) and a dashboard with a 5-inch colour TFT screen.

Powering the Multistrada V2 S for 2024 is the same 937cc, liquid-cooled L-Twin that makes 113bhp and 96Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed gearbox. Adding to this is a series of high-quality accessories that enhance both the touring spirit and the urban character of the Multistrada V2 S.