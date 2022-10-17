Ducati unveils the new Panigale V4 R

The updated superbike will retail for $44,995 (around Rs 37 lakh) in the US and should roll into dealerships sometime in spring, 2023

Ducati has unveiled the updated version of its Panigale V4 R for 2023. The updated superbike will retail for $44,995 (around Rs 37 lakh) in the US and should roll into dealerships sometime in spring, 2023.

For the first time, the bike will be produced in a numbered series with the progressive number and model name shown on the billet aluminium steering.

According to the manufacturer, the new Panigale V4 R is equipped with technical features previously reserved for MotoGP and WorldSBK competitions, additionally, the bike features pistons with new geometry, a more aggressive intake cam profile, and a lighter dry clutch similar to those found on World Superbikes.

Besides Full, High, Medium and Low, the Panigale V4 R has four riding modes. Featuring an enhanced digital instrument cluster with the new Trak Evo software integration and new Engine Brake Control software as well.

Panigale V4 R is powered by a Desmosedici Stradale R 998 cc V4 engine, able to churns\ out 215bhp of maximum power at 15,500 rpm, which is 2bhp more than the predecessor and 111 Nm of peak torque at 12,000 rpm. It is also equipped with a Quickshifter system.

The suspension setup at the front is taken care of by an Ohlins NPX25/30 pressurised fork, which has 5 mm of additional travel when compared to the previous “R”. It is combined with the Ohlins TTX36 shock absorber at the back, while the rear height has been increased by increasing the rear height by 20 mm, thereby increasing the centre of gravity – improving the motorcycle’s agility while changing directions.

A two-element aerodynamic package has additionally been developed, which offers the same aerodynamic load, but is said to be lighter, thinner and more compact than the previous one.

Other advanced features include the brushed aluminium tank with a 4.5 gallon capacity, a flatter seat, more compact carbon fibre winglets that still offer the same level of aerodynamic flow, a fairing that enhances engine cooling, magnesium wheels.