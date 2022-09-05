Ducati unveils Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini, inspired by Lamborghini Huracan STO

This time they partnered to unveil the all-new Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini which is inspired by the Huracan STO.

Ducati and Lamborghini, again joined forces after creating the Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini. This time they partnered to unveil the all-new Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini which is inspired by the Huracan STO.

The super bike was unveiled at the San Marino Grand Prix at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

In contrast with Lamborghini Huracan STO, the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini is also finished in a paint called “Verde Citrea” (green) with highlights of a paint called “Arancia Dac” (orange), while this bike will have the limited production run of only 630 units.

63 extra units have been reserved for Lamborghini owners and those will be finished in the shades of the individual’s Lamborghini’s livery.

A certificate of authenticity will accompany each motorcycle. Owners of this limited edition Ducati Streetfighter will also receive a helmet jacket and limited-edition bike leather, in colours that will reflect the bike’s specifications.

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini is based on the Panigale V4 superbike and it is powered by a 1103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine which is capable to produce 205bhp at 13,000 rpm and 122 Nm of peak torque at 9500 rpm, it can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just two seconds. There is also a dry clutch equipped with the super bike, exactly like the brand’s MotoGP line-up.

Among the improvements on the Streetfighter V4 are redesigned superstructures and specially made forged wheels with titanium clamping nuts. The front fender also has been redesigned, and the way the air ducts are integrated mimics the Huracan STO.

There is also a lot of carbon fibre material on the radiator cover, wings, tank cover, toe cap and tails. The same material is used for the seat on the naked bike as on the supercar.