Ducati to launch seven new motorcycles

The first to be unveiled will be the new Scrambler at EICMA 2022 in Milan.

In typical Ducati fashion, the iconic Italian marque will launch the 2023 edition of the Ducati World Premier web series that will consist of seven episodes — each dedicated to a new model, hence seven new motorcycles. The luxury two-wheeler manufacturer announced the dates of the episodes at the recently concluded World Ducati Week 2022. All the episodes of the web series will be available on Ducati’s website, on the YouTube channel, and on Ducati’s social media networks. It will start on September 2nd and conclude on November 7th. All the new bikes will be unveiled on November 10th at EICMA 2022.

One can’t help but appreciate Ducati’s tongue-in-cheek names of the new upcoming episodes, ensuring that not much is revealed.

At World Ducati Week, the Bologna-based firm revealed the new-generation Scrambler to guests in a secret room where no one was allowed to click photos. This will be the first major update for the Scrambler ever since it was launched in 2015. Overall, it will retain its retro design though it will be leaner and lighter than the current model. The new Scrambler will receive a nip-and-tuck job like a new headlight and tail lamp.

The 2022 Scrambler’s chassis, swing arm and wheels will get revisions. Ducati has also bumped up the electronics suite. It will also come equipped with a slipper clutch and a quick shifter. We also expect Ducati to introduce new colour options.

The current Scrambler is available in two engine trims and Ducati will retain both motors. The entry-level is powered by 803cc with an output of 72bhp and 66.2Nm while the top variants get 85bhp 1,079cc with 88Nm of torque.

Apart from the Scrambler, Ducati is expected to launch a new and more muscular Diavel, a new trim of the Multistrada and a Panigale and maybe even the all-electric superbike, the MotoE project V21L.

