Ducati to launch four all-new motorcycles this year: New Scrambler 1100, Multistrada 1260 & more on cards

Ducati India has recently announced that it will launch four new motorcycles this year. The company has not revealed exactly which motorcycles will be launched. However, looking at Ducati's global unveilings, it looks like the company is going to launch the Scrambler 1100 and the Multistrada 1260 in the country. Out of the remaining two motorcycles, one is expected to be the new Monster 821. The Ducati Monster 821 was discontinued from the Indian two-wheeler market when the stricter BS-IV emission norms kicked in. Now, the new model will be compliant with the new emission norms and it will be more technologically sound. On the other hand, the new Ducati Multistrada 1260 will most likely come as a more powerful upgrade to the existing Multistrada 1200.

Watch our Ducati Monster 797 video review here:

What the company's fourth motorcycle will be is a bit difficult to tell at the moment. The company has revealed this information on the occasion of completion of its three years in the country. The four upcoming Ducati motorcycles will arrive in India via the CBU (Completely Built Up) route from the company's production facility in Thailand.

Speaking on the occasion of completion of three years of the brand in India, Sergi Canovas, Managing Director, Ducati India said, “The Indian market has huge potential and the demand for premium motorcycles along with just as premium engagement has been truly encouraging over the past few years. We are excited to have completed three years in the country and have witnessed unmatched enthusiasm and biking passion amongst Indian riders. Ducati offers a premium, sophisticated and true Italian experience and our rapid expansion in the country has ensured that our customers get a consistent taste of the same. We have some very exciting in store promotions, special offers on finance and interesting contests planned across our social media channels throughout the next few months to celebrate this special occasion along with the riding community here in India."