Ducati to launch 12 motorcycles in India in 2021: Multistrada V4, Streetfighter V4 and many more

Bookings for the BS-VI Scrambler Icon and Scrambler Icon Dark are now open and customers can book their motorcycle at the nearest Ducati dealerships, for a booking amount of Rs 50,000.

By:Updated: Jan 07, 2021 8:10 AM

Italian luxury motorcycle brand Ducati on Wednesday announced that it would introduce 12 new motorcycle models in 2021 in India, starting with the Scrambler Icon, which has been updated to meet the BS-VI norms. Ducati’s planned launches were delayed due to Covid-induced business disruptions in 2020. However, by the end of the year, Ducati was on track and launched three BS-VI motorcycles in quick succession, which included new models like Panigale V2, Scrambler 1100 Pro, and the Multistrada 950S. A major contribution to the 2020 sales came from the Panigale V2 range, the company said in a statement. The company has bigger plans for 2021, which will witness the entry of new motorcycles in the Monster, Scrambler, Multistrada, Panigale, Diavel, and the much-anticipated Streetfighter family.

The first quarter of 2021 will begin with the launch of the BS-VI Scrambler, Diavel and the new XDiavel. This will be followed by the launch of new motorcycles based on V4 engine platform, including the Multistrada V4, the Streetfighter V4 and MY2021 Panigale V4. The latter half of the year will see Ducati spice up the segment with its new offering, the Monster, followed by the SuperSport 950 and the Hypermotard 950 RVE.

Bipul Chandra, MD of Ducati India, said, “2020 has been unforeseen for the entire country with operations coming to a standstill. Majority of our launches and plans were pushed to 2021 and this year is going to be one of the most exciting year for us, with new launches planned in every quarter.” Bookings for the BS-VI Scrambler Icon and Scrambler Icon Dark are now open and customers can book their motorcycle at the nearest Ducati dealerships, for a booking amount of Rs 50,000. Ducati will resume activities like DRE dream tour, off road days, track days, individual racetrack training sessions and will also introduce DRE safety this year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hyundai, JK Tyre announce tie up: Creta to come with UX Royale radial tyres

Hyundai, JK Tyre announce tie up: Creta to come with UX Royale radial tyres

Is Tata Safari's rebirth its end? Why THE Real Safari might not be back again

Is Tata Safari's rebirth its end? Why THE Real Safari might not be back again

BS6 Ducati Scrambler Icon bookings open: These 12 new Ducatis to be launched this year

BS6 Ducati Scrambler Icon bookings open: These 12 new Ducatis to be launched this year

Kia reveals new logo design: New global brand philosophy to be announced on Jan 15

Kia reveals new logo design: New global brand philosophy to be announced on Jan 15

What’s in a name? From Zen to Baleno to Safari here’s why car nomenclature matters

What’s in a name? From Zen to Baleno to Safari here’s why car nomenclature matters

Toyota Fortuner vs MG Gloster vs Ford Endeavour: 7-seater SUVs compared on specs, price, features

Toyota Fortuner vs MG Gloster vs Ford Endeavour: 7-seater SUVs compared on specs, price, features

Tata Safari is back! Bookings to open shortly

Tata Safari is back! Bookings to open shortly

Now bring home a Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Ignis or S-Cross at just Rs 12,722 per month: All details

Now bring home a Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Ignis or S-Cross at just Rs 12,722 per month: All details

Toyota Fortuner Facelift 2021 India Launch Live: Price, specs, features of Ford Endeavour rival

Toyota Fortuner Facelift 2021 India Launch Live: Price, specs, features of Ford Endeavour rival

'World's Best Car' gets better! 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maestro Edition launched with these new features

'World's Best Car' gets better! 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maestro Edition launched with these new features

Renault Kiger to unveil in India on 28 January: What to expect from Kia Sonet rival

Renault Kiger to unveil in India on 28 January: What to expect from Kia Sonet rival

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires launched: Yokohama, ATG India consolidate under new global entity

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires launched: Yokohama, ATG India consolidate under new global entity

January 2021 offer: Honda Civic, Amaze, City available with up to Rs 2.5 lakh discount

January 2021 offer: Honda Civic, Amaze, City available with up to Rs 2.5 lakh discount

BS6 Hero Xtreme 160R, Xtreme 200S price in India hiked: New variant-wise figures listed

BS6 Hero Xtreme 160R, Xtreme 200S price in India hiked: New variant-wise figures listed

Kawasaki's supercharged Z flagship now in India: Z H2 and Z H2 SE prices start at Rs 21.9 lakh

Kawasaki's supercharged Z flagship now in India: Z H2 and Z H2 SE prices start at Rs 21.9 lakh

FCA to invest Rs 1827 crore: New Jeep Wrangler, 7-seater SUV to be made-in-India

FCA to invest Rs 1827 crore: New Jeep Wrangler, 7-seater SUV to be made-in-India

Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales cross 2.40 lakh unit mark in December 2020

Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales cross 2.40 lakh unit mark in December 2020

New Audi A4 launched: BMW 3 Series rival's features, specs, price

New Audi A4 launched: BMW 3 Series rival's features, specs, price

2021 Audi A4 India Launch Highlights: Engine, features, price of BMW 3 Series, Jaguar XE rival

2021 Audi A4 India Launch Highlights: Engine, features, price of BMW 3 Series, Jaguar XE rival

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350: 350cc bike segment has two new champions

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350: 350cc bike segment has two new champions