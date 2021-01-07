Ducati to launch 12 motorcycles in India in 2021: Multistrada V4, Streetfighter V4 and many more

Bookings for the BS-VI Scrambler Icon and Scrambler Icon Dark are now open and customers can book their motorcycle at the nearest Ducati dealerships, for a booking amount of Rs 50,000.

Italian luxury motorcycle brand Ducati on Wednesday announced that it would introduce 12 new motorcycle models in 2021 in India, starting with the Scrambler Icon, which has been updated to meet the BS-VI norms. Ducati’s planned launches were delayed due to Covid-induced business disruptions in 2020. However, by the end of the year, Ducati was on track and launched three BS-VI motorcycles in quick succession, which included new models like Panigale V2, Scrambler 1100 Pro, and the Multistrada 950S. A major contribution to the 2020 sales came from the Panigale V2 range, the company said in a statement. The company has bigger plans for 2021, which will witness the entry of new motorcycles in the Monster, Scrambler, Multistrada, Panigale, Diavel, and the much-anticipated Streetfighter family.

The first quarter of 2021 will begin with the launch of the BS-VI Scrambler, Diavel and the new XDiavel. This will be followed by the launch of new motorcycles based on V4 engine platform, including the Multistrada V4, the Streetfighter V4 and MY2021 Panigale V4. The latter half of the year will see Ducati spice up the segment with its new offering, the Monster, followed by the SuperSport 950 and the Hypermotard 950 RVE.

Bipul Chandra, MD of Ducati India, said, “2020 has been unforeseen for the entire country with operations coming to a standstill. Majority of our launches and plans were pushed to 2021 and this year is going to be one of the most exciting year for us, with new launches planned in every quarter.” Bookings for the BS-VI Scrambler Icon and Scrambler Icon Dark are now open and customers can book their motorcycle at the nearest Ducati dealerships, for a booking amount of Rs 50,000. Ducati will resume activities like DRE dream tour, off road days, track days, individual racetrack training sessions and will also introduce DRE safety this year.

