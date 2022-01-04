Ducati to launch 11 motorcycles in 2022: All-new DesertX, lighter & faster V4 and more

The second quarter will make way for the all-new Streetfighter V4 SP, a lighter version of the Streetfighter V4, the MY2022 Panigale V4 featuring a plethora of changes to make it easier to ride, and faster on the racetrack

The year 2021 saw Italian motorcycle manufacturer launch a slew of new products. And now, Ducati has announced that it will launch 11 new motorcycles in 2022 in the Indian market, starting with the Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro followed closely by the Panigale V2 Troy Bayliss Edition. Ducati launched 15 new models in the past year, including the Panigale V4 SP, the Scrambler 1100 Pro, and its flagship Adventure Tourer, the Multistrada V4 S. The Ducati Monster was one of the highest-selling models worldwide followed by the Streetfighter V4, the Ducati Multistrada 950, and the Multistrada V4.

The first quarter of 2022 will commence with the launch of the Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro, followed by the Panigale V2 Bayliss Edition, livery of which is inspired by the 996R on which Troy Bayliss won his very first world championship title in 2001.

Post that, the Multistrada V2 will make its way to India, redeveloped with key focus on ergonomics, weight reduction, and engine updates, followed by the all-new Scrambler 800 Urban Motard, the Scrambler take on the Motard style of motorcycles, featuring a Star White Silk paint job with Ducati GP ’19 inspired Red and black graphics laid over it.

The second quarter will make way for the all-new Streetfighter V4 SP, a lighter version of the Streetfighter V4, the MY2022 Panigale V4 featuring a plethora of changes to make it easier to ride, and faster on the racetrack, and the all-new Streetfighter V2 which makes the Streetfighter platform more accessible with the right mix of sportiness and comfort.

Topping these up will be the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, the fastest Multistrada ever, and the XDiavel Poltrona Frau, made in collaboration with the luxury Italian furniture brand.

The later part of 2022 will welcome the MY2022 Panigale V4SP with new aero, revised suspension and chassis geometry and the all-new Ducati DesertX, the first Ducati motorcycle in modern history to feature a 21-inch front wheel.

Ducati will also continue with its Ducati Cares Program, while also maintaining safety protocols related to Covid at its stores. Bookings for the Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro, and the Panigale V2 Troy Bayliss Edition are now open across all Ducati stores in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.