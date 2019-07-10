Ducati to introduce limited-edition Panigale V4 25° Anniversario 916 on 12th July at Laguna Seca

Ducati is marking the 25th anniversary of the Ducati 916 to celebrate which it will introduce the new limited edition Panigale V4 25° Anniversario 916. It's been 25 years since the Ducati 916 made its first appearance when it brought a revolution in motorcycle design and strengthened Ducati's position in the industry. The 916 was stylish, lightweight and technologically advanced.

To celebrate this key anniversary, Ducati will present the Panigale V4 25° Anniversario 916. This limited edition will consist of only 500 individually numbered bikes and will sport an original livery and exclusive racing components. The motorcycle will be presented on 12 July at Pebble Beach, California, at 8 p.m. (PDT).

The Panigale V4 25° Anniversario 916 will be unveiled in the presence of 'King' Carl Fogarty, four-times winner of the World Superbike Championship with Ducati in the 1990s.

During the World SBK race at Laguna Seca, to be held on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 July, Aruba.it Racing-Ducati team will pay a further tribute to the 916 when Alvaro Bautista and Chaz Davies' bikes take to the track with a special livery inspired by the graphics of the Panigale V4 25° Anniversario 916.

