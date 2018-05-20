Ducati to attempt to regain Pikes Peak record with the new Multistrada 1260: Can Ducati’s Multistrada beat KTM’s ballistic Super Duke?

Ducati has always been the king of the hill at Pikes Peak, one of the most famous and perhaps most dangerous hill-climb events in the world. That is, up until last year, when KTM aboard their monstrous Super Duke R stripped them of their record-holder status. It was already too late for Ducati who already had a special edition Multistrada out to remind everyone of a record that they didn't even still hold. This must have hurt Ducati hard since they seem to be back with a vengeance, all set to make a fresh attempt at breaking the record on the hill. To give them their best shot at doing so, Ducati has called upon the services of Carlin Dunne and Codie Vahsholtz.

Dunne was the first rider to make it to the top at Pikes Peak in under 10min and is a former record-holder at the event; Vahsholtz is the reigning middleweight record-holder. Both riders will be astride the new Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak Edition. In terms of competition trying to break Ducati’s lost record, Professional AMA Superbike racer Chris Fillmore took the outright two-wheeler record, last year, with a run of 9:49.625 aboard a KTM 1290 Super Duke R.



The Pikes Peak edition splashed on this page, is powered by a new Euro-IV-compliant 1,262cc engine seen across the Multistrada 1260 range, putting out 158hp at 9,500rpm and 129.5Nm of torque at 7,500rpm. The ones that they will be using, will also have e Ohlins suspension at both ends, a Termignoni exhaust system, a bi-directional quick-shifter, cornering ABS and various carbon-fibre bits (the windscreen, front mudguard and air intake covers).

The event itself has come to be a proving ground for manufacturers around the world, is a time-trial hill climb held in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. The race sees cars and bikes make their way up a 20 km stretch of public roads climbing 4,720ft from start to finish. It ends at an altitude of 14,110ft, which is what gives the course its alternate name, 'The Race to the Clouds'.