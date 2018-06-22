Ducati SuperSport’s new colour proves a Ducati can’t look scalding hot only in red!

Ducati SuperSport is one fantastic looking motorcycle and in fact, the bike won the title of 'Most beautiful bike of the Show' at EICMA 2016. Now, the Italian bike maker has introduced a new titanium grey colour option for the Ducati SuperSport. The new colour brings with it red treatment on alloy wheels and the chassis and no doubt, the combination looks appealing. Ducati has announced that the optional rear seat covers and the luggage panniers will also be offered in the same colour. Sadly, the said shade has currently been introduced for the international markets only for now with no confirmation about it making its way into India. Surprisingly, the new titanium grey colour has replaced the Ducati Red shade globally.

Watch our Ducati Monster 797 video review here:

In such a case, the only colour left alongside the new shade is Star White Silk. The new colour option will be available for sale in Europe starting July this year. Ducati says that the new colour option is a reinterpretation of colours used by Ducati sportsbikes in the past. The Ducati SuperSport shares its 937cc, L-twin Testastretta engine with the Multistrada 950. The fuel injected motor on the SuperSport is good for developing 110 bhp of power along with 93 Nm of torque. The gearbox is a six-speed unit and gets a quickshifter that enables gearshifts without using the clutch.

Ducati SuperSport Titanium Grey side profile

Currently, there is no clarity whether Ducati will consider bringing the new Titanium shade to India. While the new grey shade might slightly better the sales of the sports tourer, we believe that Ducati will not discontinue the red colour option in India. Prime reason being, the red colour option for Ducatis is quite popular in India and there are many buyers who don't even consider having a look at other colour options when it comes to buying a Ducati.

Ducati SuperSport Titanium Grey with luggage panniers

Ducati SuperSport can be yours in India for a price of Rs 12.04 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and is available in two trims - standard and SuperSport S. Ducati India has launched three products in India in the current year. These include the Panigale V4, Monster 821 along with the Multistrada 1260 that has been launched recently. The last product by Ducati for India this year will be the Scrambler 1100 and it is expected to be launched towards the end of this year.