Ducati SuperSport recalled in the US over rear view mirror glitch: Here’s if yours is affected in India

Ducati SuperSport has been recalled in the United States over a rearview mirror issue. The recall covers a total of 1676 units of the Ducati SuperSport. Ducati SuperSport models that have been manufactured between 2017 and 2019 seem to have been found with the issue. The bike has been recalled as the vibrations from the motorcycle get transferred onto the mirrors and makes them buzzy. As a result of this, the rear view vision of the rider might get obstructed that can eventually lead to dangerous consequences. The manufacturer has claimed that the rear view mirrors of the motorcycle get vibey after a certain speed and rpm. In order to get this issue rectified, Ducati will start contacting the owners of the SuperSport soon and will ask them to take their bikes to their nearest Ducati service center.

The rear-view mirror of the affected units will be replaced free of cost. The recall will initiate starting 7th January 2019. As far as India is concerned, the company has not announced any recall for the bikes sold here yet. In case Ducati announces anything regarding the recall, we will update this story or put a separate one to keep you informed.

Powering the Ducati SuperSport is a 937cc, twin cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission, churning out respective power and torque outputs of 110 bhp and 93 Nm. Braking to the Ducati SuperSport is taken care of with the help of twin 320mm disc brakes up front along with a single 245mm disc brake at the rear. An ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) comes as standard with the motorcycle for added safety and convenience. The motorcycle tips the scales at 210 kg and has been fitted with a 16-litre fuel tank. The bike offers a fairly comfortable riding position and hence, is positioned as a sports tourer.

Stay tuned with us for more such updates!