Ducati SuperSport India recall as bikes may catch fire: How to check if yours is one of them

Ducati India will soon announce a recall for the SuperSport, its litre-class sports tourer. The company will issue this recall over a potential fire hazard. Ducati says that fuel tank overfill hoses and the airbox blow by may have been routed very close to the exhaust manifold. Due to this, there is a high risk of the hoses getting melt and this can lead to dangerous consequences that include fire as well. The company has received three complaints when the Ducati SuperSport caught fire. In case of an affected bike, the rider could smell burning of rubber from the left side of the fairing. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has also issued a warning for the Ducati SuperSport owners to check these signs. Ducati India has not announced the exact number of affected bikes and it will release an official statement soon.

Regarding the Ducati Supersport recall, Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India has stated that the recall campaign is just announced and there are few affected units in India too. The recall is being informed to SIAM and MoRTH and the company will release a statement soon. After the official announcement, Ducati India will most likely contact the owners of affected bikes and sort out the issue free of cost. So, if you own a Ducati SuperSport, the best thing you can do is contact your nearest Ducati service center or wait for the company's call.

Powering the Ducati SuperSport is a 937cc, L-twin Testastretta cylinder engine and it is the same motor that runs the Multistrada 950. The fuel injected mill on the SuperSport sheds out respective power and torque outputs of 110 bhp and 93 Nm. In other news, Ducati has recently introduced a new titanium grey shade for the SuperSport and the new colour has replaced the traditional Ducati Red in the global markets. The new colour option is expected to make its way to India soon but it will be interesting to see if Ducati retires the red shade, being the favourite for Ducati owners here.