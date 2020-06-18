Drop-dead gorgeous Ducati Superleggera V4 production begins: What makes Ducati’s flagship special!

30 owners of the Ducati Superleggera V4 will get a chance to purchase access to the "MotoGP Experience and ride the Desmosedici GP. The said opportunity has been confirmed already for the year 2021. The numbering of the limited 500 units of the Superleggera V4 (XXX/500) coincide with the chassis number and is shown on the steering head, and on the ignition key.

Ducati’s drop-dead gorgeous supersport – the Superleggera V4 will soon be available to a few lucky customers worldwide. The production of the company’s flagship motorcycle has begun at Borgo Panigale plant. Made in a limited and numbered series of 500 units, the Ducati Superleggera V4 is the only motorcycle on the planet that has been approved for road use with a carbon fibre frame, swingarm and rims. The company further goes on to claim that in order to ensure the highest quality and safety standards, these components have been 100% controlled by the most sophisticated techniques borrowed from the aerospace industry, such as thermography, ultrasound checks, and also tomography. Ducati says in a press statement that the first lucky owner of the Superleggera V4 (001/500) has been invited to Borgo Panigale to take the delivery of the motorcycle. Not only this, but the company also says that all Ducati Superleggera V4 customers will be given an opportunity to test the “official” Panigale V4 R of the SBK World Championship.

Moreover, 30 owners will have the chance to purchase access to the “MotoGP Experience and ride the Desmosedici GP. These opportunities have been confirmed for the year 2021. The numbering of the motorcycles (XXX/500) coincide with the chassis number and is shown on the steering head, and on the ignition key. Each unit of the Ducati Superleggera V4 is loaded with a Racing kit comprising of a complete exhaust system for Akrapovic racing track use in titanium. In addition to this, you get an open clutch cover in carbon fibre along with swingarm cover in carbon fibre with titanium “slider” and also headlamp and light replacement kit.

Moreover, you also get a license plate holder removal kit, side stand removal kit along with mirror replacement aluminium caps from billet, Ducati Data Analyzer + GPS (DDA + GPS); racing fuel cap, brake lever protection and more. Out of the 500 units, India is also expected to get some units of the Ducati Superleggera V4 and if you are one of the few lucky ones to afford such an engineering marvel, we advise you to keep your cheques ready!

