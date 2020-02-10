Ducati Superleggera V4: Most powerful production Ducati with 234 hp weighs as much as KTM 390 Duke!

It packs over 234 hp, weighs only 152 kg, has sophisticated aerodynamics to keep its nose down - meet Ducati Superleggera V4. The most powerful motorcycle to come from Bologna, Ducati Superleggera V4 will be limited to only 500 units and will cost a bomb at €100,000 (approximately Rs 78.13 lakh). Based on the V4R, the Superleggera V4 puts out 224 hp which jumps to 234 hp with the Akrapovic exhaust unit.

The Superleggera V4 is the first-ever road legal motorcycle with a full carbon frame, with the front twin-spar section and swingarm which saves 2.4 kg as opposed to the V4R’s aluminium alloy construction. The carbon single-sided swingarm cuts down another 0.9 kg.

"In order to remove a fixation point on each side of the frame and get rid of two screws - one per side - we decided to connect the whole chassis at one central point, purely to save weight," Lead Designer of Ducati V4 range, Julien Clement, said, adding: "With a bike like this you are really chasing the small grams, so each time you remove one screw, you're improving the overall weight."

With great power come great electronics.. so that all that power is usable. The Superleggera comes with Ducati’s latest electronics package - cornering ABS, traction control, slide control, launch control, anti-wheelie, up-and-down quick-shifter, and engine brake control.

The Superleggera comes with the finish line and split coordinates for Laguna Seca, Mugello, Jerez, Sepang and Losail built-in, and you can recall your best times from each circuit the next time you visit to monitor your progress.

The most intriguing aerodynamics feature are the carbon fibre biplane wings based on the Desmosedici GP16 MotoGP bike, which help it produce 50 kg of downforce ar 269 km/h - 20 kg more than the 2020 Panigale V4R and V4S at the same speed.

If all of this isn't enough for you though, Ducati is offering a little extra for an extra €20,000 (approximately Rs 15.62 lakh). 30 riders can get a chance to ride the GP20 MotoGP bike at Mugello.