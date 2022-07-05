Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP launched at Rs 34.99 lakh: Top 5 things to know

We discuss the top five things we need to know about the Ducati streetfighter V4 SP.

Italian luxury motorcycle brand Ducati has launched its Streetfighter V4 SP in India. The 1,103cc naked street-fighter is priced at Rs 34.99 Lacs (Ex-Showroom). The Ducati V4 SP joins the standard and the S variants of its street-fighter clan in India with a starting price tag of at least Rs 14 lakh higher than the standard edition.

The bookings have commenced across its dealerships in India. Here, we discuss the top five things we need to know about the V4 SP (Sport Production):



Ducati V4 SP: Design and Colours

The bike embraces a Ducati Corse motorcycles-inspired “winter-test” livery, the same that gets used in MotoGP and SBK Championships during the pre-season testings. It also dons an amalgamation of matte black fairings and matte carbon wings, giving it an aesthetic upgrade as it contrasts with the bright red accents and sparkling brushed aluminum tank. Giving it a touch of its Bologna origins, the carbon wings come embellished with the Italian flag color scheme.



Ducati V4 SP: Engine Specifications

The Streetfighter V4 SP is powered by the 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale, 90°-V4 layout engine that delivers 205bhp at 13,000 rpm and a torque of 123 Nm at 9,500 rpm. The bike comes with an aluminum-made STM EVO-SBK dry clutch, which guarantees effective anti-hopping function, greater fluidity and the opportunity to customize the “mechanical”engine brake level, by choosing a secondary spring available in the Ducati Performance catalog.



Ducati V4 SP: Electronic Package

The electronics package on the Streetfighter V4 SP is based on a 6-axis Inertial Unit (6D IMU – Inertial Measurement Unit), capable of detecting the bike’s roll, yaw, and pitch angle in space. In addition, the electronics package includes controls to manage all riding phases, from the start to acceleration and braking, traction, through the corners and out:

• ABS Cornering Bosch EVO

• Ducati Traction Control EVO 2 (DTC EVO 2)

• Ducati Slide Control (DSC)

• Ducati Wheelie Control EVO (DWC EVO)

• Ducati Power Launch (DPL)

• Ducati Quick Shift up/down EVO 2 (DQS EVO 2)

• Engine Brake Control EVO (EBC EVO)

• Ducati Electronic Suspension EVO (DES EVO)

Ducati V4 SP: Chassis

The Streetfighter V4 SP has Marchesini forged magnesium wheels for better stability. It allows for a weight saving of 0.9 kg compared to the forged aluminum wheels of the Streetfighter V4 S, providing a significant reduction of moment of inertia, which results in an increased agility and lightness when changing direction.

The braking system consists of two 330 mm diameter Brembo discs at the front, featuring racing-derived pistons equipped with ventilation holes, which improve the stability of the lever stroke.



The V4 SP also has adjustable rider foot pegs in machined aluminum with carbon heel guards.

The SP model shares its suspension components with the Streetfighter V4 S version. Unlike the S version, the new machine has the same Panigale V4 springs and hydraulics. The only difference is a fork spring preload reduced from 11mm to 6mm.

Ducati V4 SP: Price and Rivals



The Ducati V4 SP has been priced at Rs 34.99 Lacs (Ex-Showroom) in India and currently has no rivals, given its price tag that speaks for its features.