Ducati’s three all-new exciting bikes for 2020: Streetfighter V4, Panigale V2 and 2020 Panigale V4 first look!

Ahead of EICMA 2019, Ducati has revealed some exciting motorcycles for the year 2020. The company has unveiled its new range of motorcycles at the Ducati World Premiere 2020 during the Global Dealer Conference, an event that aims to bring together key Ducati dealers. Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati Motor Holding, unveiled the new 2020 range amid much fanfare. Apart from unveiling three new motorcycles, the company introduced new colours for the Diavel and Ducati Scrambler. Apart from this, Ducati revealed the Grand Tour version for the Multistrada 1260 S and as the name suggests, this one focusses more on touring. Let's take a closer look at the three new motorcycles unveiled by Ducati.

Ducati Panigale V2

First, let's talk about the Panigale V2, the super-sporty twin that gets power from a 955 cc Superquadro engine. The newly unveiled Ducati Panigale V2 is set to replace the 959 Panigale in the company's line up. Speaking of the design, the Ducati Panigale V2 bears heavy resemblance with the Panigale V4, which is the company's flagship supersports as of now. The bike gets a sharp split headlamp upfront with eyebrow like LED DRLs. Moreover, the design of the front fairing, fuel tank and the tail section are also inspired by the Panigale V4. In terms of hardware too, the Panigale V2 gets some major improvements compared to its predecessor model.

The bike draws power from a new 955cc, V-twin engine that is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 159hp and 109Nm. The electronics package of the new Ducati Panigale V2 includes traction control, wheelie control, engine braking control, quickshifter and cornering ABS. The new Ducati Panigale V2 will be officially launched in the global markets by December 2019. As far as India launch is concerned, the bike might head here sometime during the first half of 2020.

Ducati Streetfighter V4

One of the biggest highlights at the Ducati World Premiere 2020 was the Ducati Streetfighter V4 that has been carved out of the company’s flagship supersports - the Panigale V4. After a long wait, the bike has finally been unveiled and will be showcased at the upcoming EICMA Motorcycle show next month too. The bike gets minimalistic bodywork and comes with a wider handlebar. The new Ducati Streetfighter V4 gets an all-LED headlamp with V-shaped LED DRLs. Ducati Streetfighter V4 draws power from the same 1103cc, Desmosedici Stradale, four-cylinder engine that does duty on the Panigale V4.

The engine on the streetfighter is good for producing a maximum power output of 205hp and the bike has a kerb weight of just 178 kg, resulting in an impressive power-to-weight ratio. The power output on the Ducati V4 streetfighter can be increased with full-racing Ducati Performance exhaust by Akrapovic that bumps up the power output to 216bhp and reduces the weight by 6 kg. The electronics package of the Ducati Streetfighter V4 comprises of six-axis IMU along with all the technical goodies that you will expect from a bike of this segment. The Ducati Streetfighter V4 will be available for sale in the global markets starting March 2020.

2020 Ducati Panigale V4

Ducati has also updated the new Panigale V4 for the year 2020. The Panigale V4 and the Panigale V4 S have now become sharper, all thanks to the Aero package that was available earlier only with the top-of-the-line Panigale V4R. The Aero package comprises of a redesigned grille with winglets on either side of the fairing. The company claims that the package adds 30 kg downforce at 270kmph that offers better stability. Moreover, the 2020 Ducati Panigale V4 has also been updated with a better and more aerodynamic racing windscreen that contributes to the performance of the bike. Now coming to the electronics package, the 2020 Ducati Panigale V4 gets the same features as compared to the outgoing model.

That said, the 2020 model continues to get slide control, wheelie control, cornering ABS, traction control, engine braking control and bi-directional quickshifter. The engine on the 2020 Ducati Panigale V4 continues to be the same. The 1103cc, V4 Desmosedici Stradale engine is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 208hp and 124Nm. The new 2020 Ducati Panigale V4 will be launched in international markets by the end of this year with India launch expected to take place sometime early next year.