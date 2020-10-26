Ducati Streetfighter V4 now ready for India launch: Gets BS6 compliance and these changes!

The latest Ducati that is being kinder to Mother Earth is the Streetfighter V4. The Euro 5 (BS6) compliant version of the motorcycle has been unveiled very recently and apart from an environment friendlier engine, it gains a new matte black paint scheme that looks absolutely smashing. The new colour option is called ‘Dark Stealth’. The Ducati Streetfighter V4 now draws power from the same 1,100 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The power and torque outputs of the motor remain the same at 207 hp and 123 Nm. However, the redline of the engine is now higher by 250 rpm at 13,000 rpm. The torque is now available at lower revs, all thanks to which the engine should offer a better low range.

The company has employed a new exhaust set up and has also done some tweaks to the engine. Not only this, but the bike also gets new front brake and clutch pumps and these units are the same as the ones on the company’s supersport flagship – the Panigale V4. Now, coming to one of the most exciting bits. As the bike is now BS6 compliant, it should be launched in India soon, sometime early next year is what we are assuming. The new Euro 5 model will go on sale in the European markets starting next month.

Once launched, the new 2021 will be one of the most powerful naked streetfighters to go on sale in India. Talking of how much big of a hole it will make in your pocket, well, good things don’t come cheap and the same goes for the Streetfighter V4 as well. We are expecting a figure of close to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel if you still haven’t!

