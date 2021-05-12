Ducati Streetfighter V4 India Launch closing in: Manic 208 hp naked teased

The engine that the Ducati Streetfighter V4 shares with the Panigale V4 makes is a 1,103cc, four-cylinder liquid-cooled powerplant that churns out 208 hp and an impressive 123 Nm of peak torque

It was supposed to have launched in India last year but we all know the difficult times the world went through in 2020 and how worse it has gotten this year for India. But Ducati have confirmed that the insanity is approaching here any day now. We’re talking of course about the manic 208 hp Ducati Streetfighter V4. Bookings have been open at dealerships for some time and now the teaser confirms the Desmosedici Stradale V4 is ‘coming soon’ as a streetfighter.

The engine that the Streetfighter shares with the Panigale V4 is a 1,103cc, four-cylinder liquid-cooled powerplant that churns out 208 hp and an impressive 123 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed transmission.

The Streetfighter V4 tips the scales at 201 kg (kerb weight) delivering an astonishing power-to-weight ratio. Globally, the Streetfighter V4 is on sale in two variants namely Standard and S – both these trims are expected to make their way to Indian shores.

We could expect the same two colour options, namely Dark Stealth and Ducati Red here in India. In terms of electronics, the Streetfighter V4 gets features like cornering ABS along with wheelie control, traction control, rider modes, engine braking control system and more, accessible through a TFT display.

The more premium S trim which would demand extra cash gets an electronic Ohlins suspension system compared to the Showa front forks and Sach rear unit on the Standard variant. Moreover, the S version gets forged Marchesini alloy wheels that make it 2 kg lighter.

Speaking of the expected price, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 will likely be launched in India at a starting price of close to Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom).

