Ducati Streetfighter V4 India Launch closing in: Manic 208 hp naked teased

The engine that the Ducati Streetfighter V4 shares with the Panigale V4 makes is a 1,103cc, four-cylinder liquid-cooled powerplant that churns out 208 hp and an impressive 123 Nm of peak torque

By:Updated: May 12, 2021 11:12 AM

It was supposed to have launched in India last year but we all know the difficult times the world went through in 2020 and how worse it has gotten this year for India. But Ducati have confirmed that the insanity is approaching here any day now. We’re talking of course about the manic 208 hp Ducati Streetfighter V4. Bookings have been open at dealerships for some time and now the teaser confirms the Desmosedici Stradale V4 is ‘coming soon’ as a streetfighter.

The engine that the Streetfighter shares with the Panigale V4 is a 1,103cc, four-cylinder liquid-cooled powerplant that churns out 208 hp and an impressive 123 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed transmission.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ducati India (@ducati_india)

The Streetfighter V4 tips the scales at 201 kg (kerb weight) delivering an astonishing power-to-weight ratio. Globally, the Streetfighter V4 is on sale in two variants namely Standard and S – both these trims are expected to make their way to Indian shores.

We could expect the same two colour options, namely Dark Stealth and Ducati Red here in India. In terms of electronics, the Streetfighter V4 gets features like cornering ABS along with wheelie control, traction control, rider modes, engine braking control system and more, accessible through a TFT display.

Also read: Telelever suspension: Magic pixie that makes BMW R1250 GS easier to ride than smaller ADVs

The more premium S trim which would demand extra cash gets an electronic Ohlins suspension system compared to the Showa front forks and Sach rear unit on the Standard variant. Moreover, the S version gets forged Marchesini alloy wheels that make it 2 kg lighter.

Speaking of the expected price, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 will likely be launched in India at a starting price of close to Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Ducati Streetfighter V4 India Launch closing in: Manic 208 hp naked teased

Ducati Streetfighter V4 India Launch closing in: Manic 208 hp naked teased

Toyota extends warranty, scheduled service dates for lockdown-affected states

Toyota extends warranty, scheduled service dates for lockdown-affected states

Akrapovic's new slip-on exhaust for 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa makes it more powerful, lighter: All details

Akrapovic's new slip-on exhaust for 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa makes it more powerful, lighter: All details

Covid-19 lockdown: Tata Motors extends vehicle warranty, free services to this date

Covid-19 lockdown: Tata Motors extends vehicle warranty, free services to this date

Book a Honda Grazia before June 30 and get cashback, other benefits

Book a Honda Grazia before June 30 and get cashback, other benefits

Five reasons why electric cycles make a great mobility solution during a pandemic

Five reasons why electric cycles make a great mobility solution during a pandemic

Dream Run! India's longest-running two-wheelers that are on sale even today

Dream Run! India's longest-running two-wheelers that are on sale even today

Twin cylinder bikes under Rs 6 lakh: Interceptor 650, Ninja 300, TRK502

Twin cylinder bikes under Rs 6 lakh: Interceptor 650, Ninja 300, TRK502

INRC 2021: Bangalore rally round in May postponed due to second wave of Covid-19

INRC 2021: Bangalore rally round in May postponed due to second wave of Covid-19

2021 Volkswagen Polo GTI design sketch revealed: World premiere by June end

2021 Volkswagen Polo GTI design sketch revealed: World premiere by June end

Kia extends car service schedules by two months due to lockdown

Kia extends car service schedules by two months due to lockdown

Automechanika New Delhi virtual show sees innovations like Septone foam wash, Makino CCA

Automechanika New Delhi virtual show sees innovations like Septone foam wash, Makino CCA

Price Hike Alert! Tata cars and SUVs now cost more by up to Rs 36,400

Price Hike Alert! Tata cars and SUVs now cost more by up to Rs 36,400

Second wave of COVID-19 forcing Indians to delay or drop plans to buy a car: study

Second wave of COVID-19 forcing Indians to delay or drop plans to buy a car: study

Covid-19 Effect! After HeroMotoCorp and Honda, Yamaha announces plant shutdown

Covid-19 Effect! After HeroMotoCorp and Honda, Yamaha announces plant shutdown

High-speed electric scooters worth waiting: Suzuki Burgman, Hero-Gogoro

High-speed electric scooters worth waiting: Suzuki Burgman, Hero-Gogoro

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 called Laila: Custom-built with Himalayan parts

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 called Laila: Custom-built with Himalayan parts

Covid-19 Relief! Honda pledges Rs 6.5 crore for two 100-bed facilities, oxygen plants & more in these states

Covid-19 Relief! Honda pledges Rs 6.5 crore for two 100-bed facilities, oxygen plants & more in these states

BS6 Isuzu V-Cross and V-Cross Hi-Lander: 5 key things to know

BS6 Isuzu V-Cross and V-Cross Hi-Lander: 5 key things to know

Logistics, truck sector emerge unsung heroes in COVID-19 2nd wave: Here's how

Logistics, truck sector emerge unsung heroes in COVID-19 2nd wave: Here's how