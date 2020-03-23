Ducati Streetfighter V4: Everything about this 208 hp monster to be live streamed on 25 March

Until then, here's a little trivia. For starters, Ducati Streetfighter V4 will weigh just 178 kg and it’ll pack 208 hp. With an insane power to weight ratio like this, the V4 streetfighter will definitely be a handful.

Ducati had plans to let journalists test ride the upcoming Streetfighter V4 on the Ascari race track in Spain, however, Coronavirus COVID-19 has forced the Italian manufacturer into other plans. Everything you need to know about the V4 streetfighter will be live-streamed on 25 March on Ducati’s social media handles straight from the designers, engineers, technicians, test riders, and everybody else involved with making it come to life.

Until then, here’s a little trivia. For starters, it’ll weigh just 178 kg and it’ll pack 208 hp. With an insane power to weight ratio like this, the V4 streetfighter will definitely be a handful. This will be the most powerful and the fastest naked to roll out of the Borgo Panigale factory capable of 208 hp at 12,750 rpm. The weight mentioned in a teaser released last year, we’re assuming, is its dry weight. But even so, the road-ready fully fuelled V4 streetfighter will be about 195 kg like the fully-faired version.

There will get a comprehensive electronics package onboard the naked V4 – the same as the supersport class Panigale V4, so expect the same TFT dash and riding modes. It is not known so far if it’ll come with Panigale V4S’s electronic suspension.

Also read: Ducati Multistrada V4, an ADV with hyper bike performance!

A detail confirmed by Ducati is that the V4 streetfighter will make use of biplane wings configuration for aerodynamics. This means it’ll have those outrageous wings we saw on the prototype V4 streetfighter used for the ill-fated run by Carlin Dunne at Pike’s Peak. We also saw them in the uber-cool video Ducati posted. Watch it above.

Ducati officially unveiled the V4 Streetfighter on 23rd October at Ducati’s World Première 2020. It rivals hyper nakeds – the likes of MV Agusta Brutale 1000 Serie Oro and the supercharged Kawasaki ZH2.

