Droolworthy! 153 hp Ducati Streetfighter V2 revealed alongside range-topper Streetfighter V4 SP

The Ducati Streetfighter line-up gets two new models namely the Streetfighter V2 and the top-of-the-line Streetfighter V4 SP. Here is what all these offer!

The new Ducati Streetfighter V2 and the range-topping Streetfighter V4 SP look smashing, to say the least, and these should make your day if nothing else! The two manic hyper street nakeds have been revealed very recently. The Streetfighter, as the name suggests, is based on the Panigale V2. However, the bike is largely the same as the Streetfighter V4 in terms of visuals. The alloy wheels are identical to the ones on the Panigale V2 and these are paired with Pirelli Diablo Rosso 4 tyres. The V2 though misses out on bi-plane wings that are located next to the radiator but these are on offer as optional extras.

The new Ducati Streetfighter V2 is powered by a 955cc, Superquadro, twin-cylinder engine and it is the same motor that does duty on the Panigale V2. The power and torque figures on the V2 stand at 153hp and 101.5Nm respectively. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with an up/down quickshifter as standard. The electronics package of the Ducati Streetfighter V2 consists of cornering ABS, traction control, engine braking, three power modes namely High, Medium, Low, wheelie control, and also, three ride modes namely Wet, Road and Sport. In addition, the bike gets a 4.3-inch colour TFT display as well that shows information in plenty.

Now, coming to the second bike in question – the Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP, which is now the most brutal road-legal naked motorcycle ever made by Ducati. The Streetfighter V4 SP comes with a dedicated livery and premium equipment derived from the Superleggera V4 and weighs 3 kg lower compared to the Streetfighter V4 S. The V4 SP features Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 with the event-based system that can vary the damping according to the rider’s riding style. Power comes from a 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale heart with 208 hp of firepower while the peak torque output is rated at 123 Nm.

The new Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP will be available in a single-seat configuration in the “Winter Test” livery in Ducati dealerships starting January 2022. India launch of the above two models should happen early next year.

