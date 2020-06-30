Ducati Scrambler online configurator launched: Now customise your bike with these official accessories

Ducati says that a customer can also send his or her configuration to his dealer for a personalized quote directly from the online configurator. All original Ducati Scrambler accessories can be purchased from the Ducati dealers and Scrambler Camps as well. More details below.

Published: June 30, 2020 4:05 PM

Customising a Ducati Scrambler is now easier and hassle-free! The company has recently announced the Scrambler online configurator at Scramblerducati.com, all thanks to which the customers can view all accessories available for the entire range and can also customize the motorcycles as per their style and needs. You also get a virtual garage in which you get a vast range of seats made with attractive colours and tailored finishes. In addition to these, you get an access to exhaust systems, spacious bags in technical fabrics and more. Directly from the configurator, a customer can also send his or her configuration to his dealer for a personalized quote. The company says that all original Ducati Scrambler accessories can be purchased from the Ducati dealers and Scrambler Camps as well, below a selection of those available in the wide range. Further digging into the details, here is what all you can buy.

The range of accessories includes waterproof side panniers along with spoke rims whose measurements are the same as those of standard rims. In addition to these, you get X-shaped headlight protection. Sport-line racing silencer is also on offer with removable db-killer and full power delivery, all thanks to the dedicated mapping. The said steel silencer by Termignoni with up-map key makes for an interesting addition to your bike if you are someone who is willing to make his or her bike sound better and unique. Other prime accessories include handlebar rear-view mirrors, billet aluminium tank cap, pair of LED turn indicators, billet aluminium footpegs, aluminium tank panels and rear plastic fibre mudguard.

The range does not end here as you also get front brake fluid reservoir cover and clutch fluid reservoir cover along with number plate holder and racing manifolds for the Scrambler 1100. Stay tuned with us for more such updates!

