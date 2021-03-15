Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled and Nightshift launched in India at prices starting Rs 9.8 lakh

Bookings for the new Ducati Scrambler range, including the Nightshift and Desert Sled, are open at authorised dealerships and deliveries are slated to begin soon.

Ducati India today launched two new Scrambler motorcycles in the country. The Nightshift and Scrambler Desert Sled have been priced at Rs 9.8 lakh and Rs 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. While the Nightshift is a cafe racer with a flat seat and a committed stance, the Desert Sled is more off-road focussed.

“Scrambler is one of the most bohemian and maverick offerings from the house of Ducati. Over the years, our Scrambler customers have taken the road less traveled and have achieved things which is a matter of great pride, not only them but for us as well,” Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India, said.

Both the Nightshift and the Desert Sled are powered by an 803cc L-twin two-valve engine that makes 73 hp at 8,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 66.2 Nm at 5,750 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox. It gets a wet multi-plate type clutch with hydraulic control and a servo-assisted slipper function to limit rear-wheel destabilisation during downshifts.

“To introduce more such possibilities, we are delighted to introduce the all-new Scrambler Nightshift and the Desert Sled. The sophisticated design shows the extensive research which has gone behind the two bikes and we surely believe that all riders, new and experienced, will be able to use these motorcycles to challenge their riding skills and fulfill their dreams of owning a Scrambler,” Chandra added.

