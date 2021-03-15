Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled and Nightshift launched in India at prices starting Rs 9.8 lakh

Bookings for the new Ducati Scrambler range, including the Nightshift and Desert Sled, are open at authorised dealerships and deliveries are slated to begin soon.

By:March 15, 2021 5:51 PM

Ducati India today launched two new Scrambler motorcycles in the country. The Nightshift and Scrambler Desert Sled have been priced at Rs 9.8 lakh and Rs 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. While the Nightshift is a cafe racer with a flat seat and a committed stance, the Desert Sled is more off-road focussed.

“Scrambler is one of the most bohemian and maverick offerings from the house of Ducati. Over the years, our Scrambler customers have taken the road less traveled and have achieved things which is a matter of great pride, not only them but for us as well,” Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India, said.

Both the Nightshift and the Desert Sled are powered by an 803cc L-twin two-valve engine that makes 73 hp at 8,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 66.2 Nm at 5,750 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox. It gets a wet multi-plate type clutch with hydraulic control and a servo-assisted slipper function to limit rear-wheel destabilisation during downshifts.

Also read: Ducati to launch 12 motorcycles in 2021: Launch timelines for Streetfighter V4, new Monster & more

Bookings for the new Ducati Scrambler range are open at authorised dealerships and deliveries are slated to begin soon.

“To introduce more such possibilities, we are delighted to introduce the all-new Scrambler Nightshift and the Desert Sled. The sophisticated design shows the extensive research which has gone behind the two bikes and we surely believe that all riders, new and experienced, will be able to use these motorcycles to challenge their riding skills and fulfill their dreams of owning a Scrambler,” Chandra added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Highest-selling popular cars in Pakistan, China, Europe and its not the Toyota Corolla

Highest-selling popular cars in Pakistan, China, Europe and its not the Toyota Corolla

All-electric Kia EV6 unveiled: Sports Kia's new design philosophy and logo

All-electric Kia EV6 unveiled: Sports Kia's new design philosophy and logo

Honda CB500X launched in India: Price, specs, features, details of TRK502, Versys 650 rival

Honda CB500X launched in India: Price, specs, features, details of TRK502, Versys 650 rival

Hardeep Singh Brar appointed as National Head of Sales and Marketing at Kia Motors India

Hardeep Singh Brar appointed as National Head of Sales and Marketing at Kia Motors India

BMW X5 M Competition Video Review: Engine, features, price

BMW X5 M Competition Video Review: Engine, features, price

Audi A4 video review: Specs, features, performance

Audi A4 video review: Specs, features, performance

New Mercedes-Benz E-Class launch tomorrow: What to expect from the 5 Series, A6 rival

New Mercedes-Benz E-Class launch tomorrow: What to expect from the 5 Series, A6 rival

Honey Singh Birthday: Car collection of one of the highest-paid music composers in India

Honey Singh Birthday: Car collection of one of the highest-paid music composers in India

March 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 1.78 lakh off on Volkswagen Vento, Polo

March 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 1.78 lakh off on Volkswagen Vento, Polo

Made in India Jeep Wrangler launch postponed: Off-roader to arrive on March 17

Made in India Jeep Wrangler launch postponed: Off-roader to arrive on March 17

2021 Renault Triber with dual-tone paint, height adjustable driver seat launched

2021 Renault Triber with dual-tone paint, height adjustable driver seat launched

Video | BS6 Hero Xpulse 200 Long-Term Review: Fuel economy, navigation, price

Video | BS6 Hero Xpulse 200 Long-Term Review: Fuel economy, navigation, price

Honda CB350RS Review, Test Ride: 15+ changes over H'ness justify the price premium?

Honda CB350RS Review, Test Ride: 15+ changes over H'ness justify the price premium?

BS6 Hero Xpulse 200T launched in India: Costlier by this much over BS4 model

BS6 Hero Xpulse 200T launched in India: Costlier by this much over BS4 model

Attention! Honda H'ness CB350 recalled for potential transmission issues

Attention! Honda H'ness CB350 recalled for potential transmission issues

Hero Splendor Plus & Passion Pro '100 Million Edition' launched with dual-tone colour

Hero Splendor Plus & Passion Pro '100 Million Edition' launched with dual-tone colour

Tesla in talks with Tata Power to set up charging infrastructure in India

Tesla in talks with Tata Power to set up charging infrastructure in India

Diesel automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Honda Amaze and more

Diesel automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Honda Amaze and more

Indian Bearing Industry: Driving and limiting factors in gaining momentum

Indian Bearing Industry: Driving and limiting factors in gaining momentum

Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Edition launched: TVS Apache RTR 160 4V rival gets dual-tone paint scheme

Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Edition launched: TVS Apache RTR 160 4V rival gets dual-tone paint scheme