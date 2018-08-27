Ducati Scrambler 1100 launch LIVE updates: Price in India, features, specs, images & more

  1. Auto
Catch all the action from the Ducati Scrambler 1100 India launch in our LIVE blog. The motorcycle will be the most powerful Scrambler by Ducati till date and is expected to be launched at a starting price of close to Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Ducati Scrambler 1100 is set to be launched in India through Twitter in just a couple of hours from now. The motorcycle is on sale in the global markets in three variants namely standard, Special and Sport. One of the most interesting visual highlights of the new Ducati Scrambler 1100 is the twin under seat exhaust set up that makes the motorcycle look brawnier and bolder than the existing Scrambler models. As the name suggests, the new Ducati Scrambler 1100 gets power from the same 1079cc engine that powers the Monster 1100. This engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 85 bhp and 88 Nm. The braking on the new Ducati Scrambler 1100 is taken care of with the help of twin 330mm disc brakes up front along with a single 245mm disc brake at the rear. The new Ducati Scrambler 1100 is expected to be launched in India at a starting price of close to Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

Catch all the action from the Ducati Scrambler 1100 India launch right here

The new Ducati Scrambler 1100 is expected to be launched in India at a price around Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle will compete with te upcoming Triumph Scrambler 1200 that is all set to be unveiled on October 24.

