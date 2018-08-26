Ducati Scrambler 1100 India launch tomorrow: All you need to know about most powerful Scrambler by Ducati

Ducati is set to launch its most powerful Scrambler in India till date, better known as the Scrambler 1100. Just like the previous Ducati launches, the new Ducati Scrambler 1100 will also be launched via Twitter. The Ducati Scrambler 1100 is on sale in the global markets in three variants namely standard, special and Sport. One of the most notable visual changes on the new Ducati Scrambler 1100 is the upswept, twin under seat exhaust set up. The other highlight, of course, is that the new Ducati Scrambler 1100 looks brawnier and bolder than the standard Scrambler models. As the name suggests, the new Ducati Scrambler 1100 gets power from a 1079cc engine and it is the same unit that powers the Ducati Monster 1100. The engine on the Scrambler 1100 is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 85 bhp and 88 Nm.

The gearbox is a six-speed unit. The engine gets the ride by wire technology that offers a crisp throttle response and a seamless power delivery. The motorcycle also gets a four-stage traction control system that offers safety. The Ducati Scrambler 1100 sits on a twin spar steel trellis frame and the front is taken care of with the help of 45mm Marzocchi upside-down forks along with a Kayaba monoshock at the rear. The Sport variant, on the other hand, gets 48mm inverted forks up front along with an Ohlins monoshock at the rear.

The braking on the new Ducati Scrambler 1100 is taken care of with the help of twin 330mm disc brakes up front along with a 245mm disc brake at the rear. The bike also gets cornering ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) for added safety and convenience. The Ducati Scrambler 1100 tips the scale at 206 kg. The new Ducati Scrambler 1100 is expected to be launched at a price of close to Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. More details out tomorrow, so stay tuned with us!