Ducati Scrambler 1100 India launch date revealed: Details on Ducati’s flagship Scrambler

Ducati will launch the new Scrambler 1100 on 27th August in India. The information has been shared by the manufacturer through its social media channels. Just like the previous Ducati launches, the new Ducati Scrambler 1100 is also expected to launch in India through Twitter. The new Ducati Scrambler 1100 will sit at the top of the company's Scrambler family. In terms of styling, the bigger Ducati Scrambler 1100 follows the design of the 803cc Scrambler models but looks brawnier than the latter. The motorcycle gets a twin exhaust set up and it has been fitted in an upswept manner, making for one of the prime highlights of this motorcycle. The bike will also get a new LCD instrument cluster for showing all the necessary information to the rider. The new Ducati Scrambler 1100 is expected to be launched in India at a price of close to Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

Powering the Ducati Scrambler 1100 is a 1,079cc, L-twin engine mated to a six-speed transmission system, developing respective power and torque outputs of 85 bhp and 88 Nm. Features like traction control system, three riding modes and a cornering ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) come as standard on the Scrambler 1100. Braking on the new Scrambler 1100 is done with the help of dual disc brakes up front along with a single disc brake at the rear. The suspension system comprises of upside-down forks up front along with a monoshock at the rear.

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 is currently on sale in the global markets in three variants namely standard, special and sport. The motorcycle currently has no direct rival but will take on the upcoming Triumph Scrambler 1200 that will make its global debut on 24th October. A few units of the new Ducati Scrambler 1100 have already landed in India and the bike was spotted here a few days back. Expect the deliveries of the motorcycle to start by early September in India. More details on the new Ducati Scrambler 1100 expected soon, so stay tuned with us!