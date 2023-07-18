Ducati registers best first half-year sales ever

For Ducati, Italy is the largest market followed by the US and Germany, while the Multistrada V4 is the most sold motorcycle.

Following a positive first quarter, Ducati closes the first six months of 2023 reporting growing delivery figures. The Bologna-based manufacturer delivered 34,976 motorcycles globally in the first six months, registering a 5 percent growth compared to the same period in 2022.

Francesco Milicia, Ducati VP Global Sales and After Sales: “The supply bottlenecks experienced last year are now over but the global competition in the market is more intense in the post-Covid-era also because of better product availability. Our commitment to reinforce the satisfaction of our Ducatisti is stronger than ever and their continuous trust gives all people in Borgo Panigale an extra motivation.”

Ducati global sales

At the end of the second quarter of 2023, Italy remains the leading market for Ducati with 6,639 motorcycles delivered and a growth of 10 percent compared to last year’s period. The United States represents the second largest market for the Company with 4,505 bikes that result in an 11 percent growth over 2022. Germany is in third, also gaining a 13 percent growth with 4,217 motorcycles delivered.

The most popular motorcycle from Ducati’s lineup was the Multistrada V4 in all its versions with 6,382 units delivered globally between January and June 2023. The Ducati’s naked sports bike, the Monster, is in second position with 4,299 delivered motorcycles in the world, while in third place there is the Scrambler Ducati 800 family with 3,581 units.

For 2024 Ducati has already unveiled five new colour schemes for its motorcycles. Enthusiasts can choose their SuperSport 950 S in the Stripe Livery that alternates white, grey and red colours, accentuating the sporty elegance of the bike.

The Monster also gets a new Iceberg White colour, while the Hypermotard 950 RVE has a new Graffiti Livery Evo inspired by street art. The Panigale V2 gets a new Black on Black Livery, while the Multistrada V2 S gets Thrilling Black & Street Grey colour schemes.