Ducati Panigale V4 R launched in India at Rs 51.87 lakh: What makes this motorcycle so expensive

Ducati India has launched the Panigale V4 R in the country at an introductory price of Rs 51.87 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). The V4 R was first unveiled ahead of the EICMA motorcycle show this year as the most powerful track-focussed bike for the road. The V4R is powered by a slightly lower displacement version of the 1103cc V4 engine with the same bore but a slightly shorter stroke to bring the displacement to 998cc. It is, however, lighter and the engine puts out an astonishing 221 hp. Bookings for the new Panigale V4 R are now open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata & Chennai.

Ducati Panigale V4 R tips the scale at 165 kg and for a better perspective, KTM 390 Duke weighs in at 154 kg. It revs to 15,200 rpm, which is 2000 more than the standard S version. Add in the performance kit which includes a full road legal Akrapovic exhaust system and the Panigale V4R will crank all the way up to a jaw-dropping 234 hp.

The Panigale V4 R is a road-legal WSBK category racing bike and constitutes the technical platform for the official Ducati Superbikes that will compete in the 2019 season. The 1,103 cc 90° V4 engine has been replaced with the 998 cc Desmosedici Stradale R which brings it within the displacement limits established by WSBK championship rules.

The bike features a new fairing incorporating wings elements of MotoGP origin. It also has race-grade Öhlins suspension with mechanical adjustment and an aluminium swingarm with an adjustable four-position axle. Moreover, the Front Frame has been modified to achieve the stiffness targets set by Ducati Corse. Sophisticated electronic controls borrowed from the Panigale V4 S now have revised threshold levels to make them more compatible with pro rider requirements.

The modifications extend to an Aero Pack designed directly by Ducati Corse in close collaboration with the Ducati Style Centre to improve on-track aerodynamic efficiency.

Why the new Kawasaki H2R costs Rs 72 lakh: The cheapest H2 also costs Rs 34.5 lakh!

“Riding on track is becoming more and more popular here in India. I myself saw firsthand some top talent participate at our DRE as well as the recent National cup. Panigale V4 marked an important era in Ducati’s racing journey globally and Panigale V4 R is the true embodiment of Ducati values: style, sophistication, and performance," Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati said.

"After the overwhelming response of Panigale V4 in India, we are confident that the Panigale V4 R will disrupt the racing and riding experience of biking enthusiasts in India. Merged with the essence of the Panigale V4 S and Ducati’s racing DNA, Panigale V4 R is an ultimate road-legal race bike which will definitely set a new paradigm in the motorcycle industry.”