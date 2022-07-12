Ducati Panigale V4 gets electronic updates for its 2023 model

Ducati Panigale V4 continues its evolution for Model Year 2023 with the introduction of a series of electronic improvements, making the bike easier and more intuitive for riders of all levels.

Ducati Panigale V4 continues its evolution for Model Year 2023 with the introduction of a series of electronic improvements, making the bike easier and more intuitive for riders of all levels.

With the 2022 model, the Panigale V4 has made a significant evolution since the year of its launch with improvements that affect the bike’s aerodynamics, ergonomics, engine, chassis, and electronics.

On the 2023 versions of the Panigale V4, Panigale V4 S, and Panigale V4 SP2, the bike maker has planned the adoption of an updated electronic package, capable of further increasing the riding feeling and performances on the racetrack.

To improve stability, precision, and directionality during braking and cornering, and to allow the rider to define with greater precision the electronic set-up on each circuit, the Panigale V4 2023 receives the new Engine Brake Control (EBC) EVO 2 software, which features a different gear-by-gear calibration on each of the three selectable levels.

The new strategy has been developed to optimise engine brake intensity according to the load on the rear wheel. In the first stage of braking, when there is little load on the rear tyre, the EBC EVO 2 provides less engine brake, which increases as you approach the centre of the curve: the moment in which the intervention of the engine brake contributes the most to slowing down the bike and tightening the line.

The Panigale V4 2023 also receives a new strategy for the Ducati Quick Shift (DQS).



The system reduces rear-wheel lockup in demanding braking situations, thus improving stability and precision in the cornering phase.

The Panigale V4 2023 also receives a new strategy for the Ducati Quick Shift (DQS), improving gearshift fluidity at every degree of throttle opening, both partial and full, handling the two different situations differently.

In addition to these changes there is a new strategy for the cooling fan, capable of offering better management of operating temperatures and greater thermal comfort for the rider already at speeds typical of road use. This latest update also reduces the typical heat build-up at the end of track sessions.

These updates, available on all Panigale V4, V4 S, and V4 SP2 2023 models will also be available to all owners of Panigale V4, Panigale V4 S, and Panigale V4 SP2 2022 by means of a simple intervention that can be performed at a Ducati Service starting from the end of July 2022.