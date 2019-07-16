Ducati Panigale V4 25°Anniversario 916 launched: Costlier than a BMW 3 Series!

Ducati has launched the new Panigale V4 25°Anniversario 916 special edition in India. The limited edition Ducati will see only 500 units in production to be sold worldwide. The Ducati Panigale V4 25°Anniversario 916 can be yours for a price of Rs 54.9 lakh (ex-showroom) but if you want to buy one right away, that won't be possible as the bike will be available for sale starting October 2019. The special edition model commemorates the 25th anniversary of the Ducati 916 that is considered one of the most beautiful motorcycles ever built.

The bike number 5 will be auctioned for a fund raiser in the memory of Carlin Dunne who passed away recently while riding the Panigale V4 streetfighter prototype at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb event. The newly launched Ducati Panigale V4 25° Anniversario 916 is based on the Panigale V4 and gets a special livery that differentiates it from the standard model. The bike gets forged magnesium wheels, titanium type approved Akrapovic exhaust and more. The brand announced that the upcoming Panigale V4 25° Anniversario 916 will go on display at Ducati Island, the place where Ducati traditionally sets aside for its fans during American races.

Commenting on the launch of the new Ducati Panigale V4 25°Anniversario 916, Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India said that the Ducati 916 is one of the most iconic motorcycles to have come out of the Borgo Panigale factory and it redefined design and performance at its time. At Ducati, we’re very proud of our heritage and what better way to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the 916 than to produce an ultra-exclusive version of the Panigale V4, recognizing our present and the past. The Panigale V4 25° Anniversary 916 is coming to India and I’m sure bike enthusiasts and collectors alike will appreciate its uniqueness.

