Ducati Panigale V2 launched in India: 155hp 959 successor priced at Rs 16.99 lakh with new features!

The newly launched Ducati Panigale V2 replaces the 959 Panigale on which it is based. Here is what all features and improvements the new Panigale V2 gets over its predecessor.

The Ducati Panigale V2 finally lands in India today! The gorgeous-looking Italian supersport has been priced at Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). That said, the Ducati Panigale V2 is costlier by Rs 1.70 lakh than the bike it replaces i.e. the 959 Panigale. The bike was supposed to be launched earlier this year but the ongoing Cobvid-9 pandemic pushed the proceedings further. The newly launched Ducati Panigale V2 sees significant improvements over the outgoing model. First, in terms of visuals, the Panigale V2 looks breathtaking and the majority of the credit goes to the fact that its front end is identical to the flagship Ducati Panigale V4. That said, the bike comes with dual projector headlamps with eyebrow styled LED DRLs. Moreover, there is a single-sided swingarm at the rear that not only premises better functionality but makes the bike look stunning too. All information on the bike can be accessed through a 4.3-inch coloured TFT instrument cluster.

Now coming to what powers the bike! At the heart of the Ducati Panigale V2 is a 955cc Superquadro, twin-cylinder motor and the same is based on the 959 Panigale’s engine. However, this one has been updated to meet the stricter Euro5/ BS6 emission norms. The engine now produces a maximum power output of 155 hp while the peak torque output is rated at 104 Nm. Transmission is a six-speed unit with a bi-directional quickshifter that comes as standard. The bike comes with three riding modes namely Race, Sport and Street.

The subframe on the Ducati Panigale V2 is all-new. Suspension duties are taken care of with the help of 43mm Showa big-piston forks upfront along with Sachs rear monoshock. In terms of electronics, the Ducati Panigale V2 offers a decent package that comprises of cornering ABS, anti-wheelie control and engine brake control.

