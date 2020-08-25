Ducati Panigale V2 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs and more!

Soon after the official launch tomorrow, the Ducati Panigale V2 will be available for display at the company's showrooms in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kochi and Chennai. More details here!

By:Published: August 25, 2020 7:28 PM

Good news for all the folks who have been waiting for the gorgeous-looking Ducati Panigale V2 in India! The successor for the 959 Panigale is all set to be launched in the country tomorrow. Bookings for the upcoming Ducati Panigale V2 had already begun for a token amount of Rs 1 lakh. Interested customers can book the bike through their nearest Ducati dealership till the current stock exhausts. Soon after the official launch tomorrow, the bike will be available for display at the company’s showrooms in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kochi and Chennai. In terms of visuals, the Ducati Panigale V2 is one striking looking motorcycle, primarily due to the fact that it shares most of its aesthetics with the flagship Ducati Panigale V4. The V2 recently received a new White Rosso livery abroad and the same is expected to be launched in India as well.

Upfront, the bike gets a an aggressive-looking dual headlamp set up with LED DRLs in an eyebrow style. Just like the Ducati Panigale V4, this one too comes with a single-sided swingarm that gives it a menacing look. Powering this beast is a 955cc, L-twin, Superquadro motor mated to a six-speed transmission system, good for producing peak power and torque outputs of 155hp and 104Nm. The bike gets a bi-directional quickshifter as well.

Talking of noteworthy features, the Ducati Panigale V2 gets a 4.3-inch coloured TFT instrument cluster along with bits like traction control system, wheelie control, cornering ABS, engine brake control and three riding modes.  The now-retired Ducati 959 Panigale was priced in India at Rs 14.74 lakh and the upcoming Panigale V2 is expected to be launched at a price north of Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). More details to be revealed tomorrow, so keep watching this space for all the action!

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!

