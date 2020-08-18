Ducati Panigale V2 India launch date out: Expected price, features, specs of 959 successor

The Ducati Panigale V2 is powered by a 955cc, L-twin, Superquadro engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The engine is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 155 hp and 104 Nm. More details here!

The new Ducati Panigale V2 is set to be launched in India on 26th August. The successor to the 959 Panigale has been an awaited bike among the enthusiasts primarily due to the fact that it has visuals of the more supreme Panigale V4 along with a decent feature list. Bookings for the Ducati Panigale V2 already commenced last month for a token amount of Rs 1 lakh. Now coming to how the bike looks, the Ducati Panigale V2 gets an aggressive-looking dual headlamp set up and just like the V4, this one also gets LED DRLs in eyebrow style. The bike gets a good number of creases and lines across the entire body length, all thanks to which the V2 gets a sharp and menacing appearance. Further adding to the overall appeal of the bike is a muscular fuel tank and just like the paramount Ducati Panigale V4 in the company’s line up, the V2 also gets a single-sided swingarm that gives it a stunning look. Now to what powers this beast! The Ducati Panigale V2 is powered by a 955cc, L-twin, Superquadro engine mated to a six-speed transmission system.

The engine is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 155 hp and 104 Nm. The bike gets a bi-directional quick shifter as well. In terms of prime features, the Ducati Panigale V2 gets 4.3-inch coloured TFT screen along with traction control system, cornering ABS, wheelie control, engine brake control and also three riding modes. Suspension set up comprises of Showa forks at the front along with Sachs rear monoshock.

The Ducati Panigale 959 was on sale in India for a price of Rs 14.74 lakh and the Panigale V2 is expected to demand a premium over the former. That said, the V2 is expected to be priced over Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). Stay tuned with us for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for more updates.

