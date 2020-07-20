Ducati Panigale V2 bookings open in India: Token amount, expected price & all you need to know

Deliveries for the upcoming Ducati Panigale V2 will soon shortly after the launch and the 959 Panigale replacing superport machine will be available on display across Ducati dealerships located in Delhi-NCR, Pune, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Kochi and Chennai.

If you are one of those that have been waiting with a cheque to buy the gorgeous-looking Ducati Panigale V2, well, the countdown has started! Ducati India has very recently commenced the bookings for the Panigale V2 at a token amount of Rs 1 lakh. The company says that interested customers can book their Ducati Panigale V2 at their nearest Ducati dealerships till the current stocks last. We can see a hint that the bike will come in limited numbers and hence, one needs to hurry before the coming first lot is exhausted. Deliveries for the Ducati Panigale V2 will soon shortly after the launch and the 959 Panigale replacing superport machine will be available on display across all Ducati dealerships located in the cities of Delhi-NCR, Pune, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Kochi and Chennai.

The company says that the test rides for the new Ducati Panigale V2 will also begin shortly after the launch, under the ‘Ducati Cares’ program. The said program ensures that all safety measures are in place in order to tackle the current Covid-19 situation. Powering the Ducati Panigale V2 is a 955cc, twin-cylinder Superquadro engine that churns out respective power and torque of 155hp and 104Nm. The transmission is a six-speed unit with a bi-directional quickshifter. The bike has recently received a new White Rosso livery and the same is expected to make its way to India as well.

Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India said that the Panigale Panigale V2 has been the most awaited bike since EICMA and Ducati India eagerly waited to bring this ultimate superbike as our first BS6 motorcycle for the Indian motorcycle enthusiast. He adds that the new Panigale V2 is a beefy yet compact bike with clear-cut lines that convey power without compromising on the classic Ducati superbike flair. The company looks confident and days that the bike will do well in the market by offering an unmatched Ducati riding experience to enthusiasts who’re looking to step into the world of riding on the racetrack and also to more experienced riders.

