Ducati Multistrada V4S white colour launched in India at Rs 26.99 lakh

The new Ducati Multistrada V4S White Colour Iceberg paint scheme has been launched in India at a price of Rs 26.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The all-new Ducati Multistrada V4S in White Colour Iceberg with multi-spoked wheels is now available at all Ducati dealerships across India at a price of Rs 26.99 lakh (ex-showroom India).

Along with the Iceberg Livery, Ducati is offering this adventure tourer in two more colour schemes – Ducati Red and Aviator Grey.

The Ducati Multistrada is among some of the most loved Ducatis of all time, and for good reason. The overall Multi package is that of a capable all-rounder and almost 10,000 units of the same have been delivered worldwide.

The Multistrada V4 is suitable for all types of road conditions, thanks to the smooth power delivery and dynamic characteristics of the Granturismo engine, which ensure a sporty and thrilling ride on mixed roads and easy off-roading capabilities.

This adventure motorcycle comes equipped with Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) systems which ensure the rider’s safety and comfort.

The centre of attraction of the motorcycle is its new Iceberg White livery – a glossy white colour that glorifies the refined lines of the bike. As part of the electronic package, the Multistrada V4S receives a new semi-automatic suspension function, called Minimum Preload. By using this feature, the riders can reduce the height of the motorcycle according to their preference.

Additionally, the Ducati Connect infotainment system and the Human-Machine Interface areas have been updated. Both these features are offered as standard on the new Multistrada V4S. Moreover, the existing customers who own a Multistrada V4S could get these features as a free-of-cost upgrade.

Through MyDucati App and email, eligible owners will be notified gradually, and they can then visit their trusted Ducati Service to receive the upgrade.