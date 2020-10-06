Ducati Multistrada V4 world’s first bike to feature front, rear radar tech: Production begins at Bologna!

Ducati has revealed that each radar has compact dimensions (70mm x 60mm x 28 mm) and hence, is sized almost similar to a modern action camera, weighing only 190 grams. The bike will get a lighter V4 engine and will be officially revealed on the 4th of November.

Ducati has announced that the production of the Multistrada V4 has commenced at its factory in Borgo Panigale. Ahead of the global unveil, the company has revealed that the upcoming Multistrada V4 will be the first bike in the world to feature front and rear radar technology. The bike will be officially unveiled on 4th November and the company has confirmed that it has already produced more than 1,10,000 units of the Multistrada V4. Ducati says that for the fourth generation Multistrada, it has developed a new, light and compact V4 engine, the details of which will be out on 15th October. A few days back, Ducati released a teaser of the Multistrada V4 and the same hinted that the new Multistrada V4 will be lighter than the present-day Multistrada.

With the Multistrada V4, Ducati will be offering a complete riding assistance package using two radars that have been developed and produced in association with Bosch and the same sees its first application on the new Multistrada V4. The company reveals that each radar has compact dimensions (70mm x 60mm x 28 mm) and hence, is sized almost similar to a modern action camera, weighing only 190 grams. The front radar on the Ducati Multistrada V4 controls the operation of Adaptive Cruise Control. That said, it controls braking and acceleration and automatically adjusts the distance from other vehicles at speeds ranging from 30 and 160 km/h.

There are four levels available to choose from for this. The front radar, hence, facilitates comfortable riding, especially on highways. On the other hand, the rear radar on the Ducati Multistrada V4 can detect and report vehicles positioned in the blind spot. Moreover, the BSD (Blind Spot Detection) system signals the vehicles approaching from behind at high speeds.

More details on the Ducati Multistrada V4 to be out on 4th November, so stay tuned!

