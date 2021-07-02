Ducati Multistrada V4 teased ahead of India launch: All about world’s most powerful ADV

The Ducati Multistrada V4 comes with front and rear radars and will be the most powerful ADV once it goes on sale.

By:Updated: Jul 02, 2021 8:35 PM

 

Good news for everyone who has been waiting to buy the Ducati Multistrada V4 in India! The company has now teased the said ADV on its social media handles that hints towards an approaching launch. Moreover, Ducati India has revealed that the bike will be launched in the country in July 2021 i.e. this month only. Powering the Ducati Multistrada V4 is a 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo, liquid-cooled V4 engine that is good for developing 168 hp of power at 10,500 rpm along with a peak torque of 125 Nm at 8,750 rpm. The said engine comes with 60,000 km valve service intervals, which is certainly impressive. The soon to be launched Ducati Multistrada is expected to arrive in a total of three variants namely V4, V4 S and the V4 Sport.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ducati India (@ducati_india)

The base Multistrada V4 comes with a fully-adjustable 50 mm upside-down forks at the front along with an adjustable monoshock with Marzocchi sourced cantilever layout. On the other hand, the Ducati Multstrada V4 S and V4 S Sport come with semi-active Ducati Skyhook Suspension system that has been upgraded with auto-levelling function. The upcoming Ducati Multistrada V4 will join the company’s Multistrada 950 and the Multistrada 1260 line up and is going to be the brand’s flagship ADV.

Speaking of one of the biggest highlights of the V4 – the bike features front and rear radars. The front radar feeds data to the ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control) and maintains the bike at the user-set distance from vehicles in the front between speeds of 30 km/h and 160 km/h. On the other hand, the rear radar detects and reports vehicles in the blind spot. Other features on the V4 include cornering ABS, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), and also, Ducati Traction Control (DTC). More details soon, so keep watching this space for all the action! Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for all the latest auto news and reviews.

