Ducati Multistrada V4 India launch date out: 170 hp ADV to challenge BMW R 1250 GS

Ducati Multistrada V4 is expected to be launched in India in a total of three variants. Prices are likely to start from the Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.

By:Updated: Jul 20, 2021 11:28 AM

 

Ducati India has finally revealed the launch date of its upcoming flagship ADV, better-known as the Multistrada V4. The motorcycle will be launched in the country on the 22nd of July, which is just a couple of days from now. The said model is expected to arrive in three variants – the base V4, V4 S and V4 S Sport. The Multistrada V4 is the third model in the brand’s line-up to use Ducati’s highly admired V4 engine, with the first two being the Panigale V4 and the Streetfighter V4. Now, speaking of what all differentiates these, the entry-level Multistrada V4 gets Ducati Red with black wheels while the more premium V4 S comes with an additional Aviator Grey colour.

Moreover, it gets some extra features including a bi-directional quickshifter. On the other hand, the range-topping V4 S Sport comes in a Sport livery only and is fitted with Akrapovic carbon fibre and titanium exhaust along with a carbon fibre front fender. All three variants get a new double-sided swingarm along with a 19-inch front, 17-inch rear wheel set up. The upcoming Ducati Multistrada V4 draws power from a 1,158 cc, liquid-cooled V4 engine that generates an impressive 168 hp of power at 10,500 rpm while the peak torque is rated at 125 Nm at 8,750 rpm.

In terms of the suspension setup, the base V4 has fully adjustable 50 mm upside-down forks upfront along with an adjustable monoshock from Marzocchi. On the other hand, the better equipped V4 S and V4 S Sport come with a semi-active Ducati Skyhook suspension system with an auto-levelling function. Bookings for the Multistrada V4 have already begun in India at a token amount of Rs 1 lakh. The ADV will primarily rub shoulders against the likes of the BMW R 1250 GS in the segment. Prices are likely to start from the Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. All details are to be out on 22nd July.

Stay tuned with us for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto reviews, news and much more.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Traffic nightmare and sinkholes that swallow cars: Delhi rains spell trouble

Traffic nightmare and sinkholes that swallow cars: Delhi rains spell trouble

Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback to come with savings calculator and more: Launch on 22nd July

Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback to come with savings calculator and more: Launch on 22nd July

Suzuki preps to launch first electric car in India: To enter EV market by 2025

Suzuki preps to launch first electric car in India: To enter EV market by 2025

Ford Figo automatic launch on July 22: i10 Nios rival's expected price, features

Ford Figo automatic launch on July 22: i10 Nios rival's expected price, features

Online delivery boosts use of last-mile electric two-wheelers: eBikeGo fleet now 7x bigger

Online delivery boosts use of last-mile electric two-wheelers: eBikeGo fleet now 7x bigger

Bajaj Pulsar NS125 now costlier than Pulsar 150: Latest price hike explained

Bajaj Pulsar NS125 now costlier than Pulsar 150: Latest price hike explained

India's longest race track set to open soon in Andhra: Meet the women behind its development

India's longest race track set to open soon in Andhra: Meet the women behind its development

College students build hybrid motorcycle that lets you choose between petrol and electric

College students build hybrid motorcycle that lets you choose between petrol and electric

F1 2021: Hamilton takes eighth British GP victory after colliding with Verstappen

F1 2021: Hamilton takes eighth British GP victory after colliding with Verstappen

Suzuki Intruder price in India hiked again: Avenger Street 160 rival costlier by this much

Suzuki Intruder price in India hiked again: Avenger Street 160 rival costlier by this much

Priyanka Chopra vs Bhumi Pednekar car collection: Rolls-Royce, BMWs and more

Priyanka Chopra vs Bhumi Pednekar car collection: Rolls-Royce, BMWs and more

F1 2021: Verstappen beats Hamilton to British GP pole in first-ever Sprint Qualifying

F1 2021: Verstappen beats Hamilton to British GP pole in first-ever Sprint Qualifying

BMW C 400 GT teased as brand's first maxi-scooter for India: Launch soon!

BMW C 400 GT teased as brand's first maxi-scooter for India: Launch soon!

Ola Electric scooter registers 1 lakh bookings in record 1 day: Here's how to book yours

Ola Electric scooter registers 1 lakh bookings in record 1 day: Here's how to book yours

KTM 250 Adventure gets a massive Rs 25,000 price cut: Offer valid till this date

KTM 250 Adventure gets a massive Rs 25,000 price cut: Offer valid till this date

Ducati India opens pre-bookings for Multistrada V4 at Rs 1 lakh: Launch soon

Ducati India opens pre-bookings for Multistrada V4 at Rs 1 lakh: Launch soon

Lamborghini sales soar world wide in 2021 H1: Order books filled for next 10 months

Lamborghini sales soar world wide in 2021 H1: Order books filled for next 10 months

Continental Tires to offer 5-year warranty on truck, bus tyres

Continental Tires to offer 5-year warranty on truck, bus tyres

Next-Gen Formula 1 2022 car officially revealed: New Ground Effect era begins

Next-Gen Formula 1 2022 car officially revealed: New Ground Effect era begins

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter launched in Nagpur: Booking amount, variant prices, all details

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter launched in Nagpur: Booking amount, variant prices, all details