Ducati Multistrada V4 India launch date out: 170 hp ADV to challenge BMW R 1250 GS

Ducati Multistrada V4 is expected to be launched in India in a total of three variants. Prices are likely to start from the Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.

Ducati India has finally revealed the launch date of its upcoming flagship ADV, better-known as the Multistrada V4. The motorcycle will be launched in the country on the 22nd of July, which is just a couple of days from now. The said model is expected to arrive in three variants – the base V4, V4 S and V4 S Sport. The Multistrada V4 is the third model in the brand’s line-up to use Ducati’s highly admired V4 engine, with the first two being the Panigale V4 and the Streetfighter V4. Now, speaking of what all differentiates these, the entry-level Multistrada V4 gets Ducati Red with black wheels while the more premium V4 S comes with an additional Aviator Grey colour.

Moreover, it gets some extra features including a bi-directional quickshifter. On the other hand, the range-topping V4 S Sport comes in a Sport livery only and is fitted with Akrapovic carbon fibre and titanium exhaust along with a carbon fibre front fender. All three variants get a new double-sided swingarm along with a 19-inch front, 17-inch rear wheel set up. The upcoming Ducati Multistrada V4 draws power from a 1,158 cc, liquid-cooled V4 engine that generates an impressive 168 hp of power at 10,500 rpm while the peak torque is rated at 125 Nm at 8,750 rpm.

In terms of the suspension setup, the base V4 has fully adjustable 50 mm upside-down forks upfront along with an adjustable monoshock from Marzocchi. On the other hand, the better equipped V4 S and V4 S Sport come with a semi-active Ducati Skyhook suspension system with an auto-levelling function. Bookings for the Multistrada V4 have already begun in India at a token amount of Rs 1 lakh. The ADV will primarily rub shoulders against the likes of the BMW R 1250 GS in the segment. Prices are likely to start from the Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. All details are to be out on 22nd July.

